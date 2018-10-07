6 Foods With Vitamin D That You Should Have As Part of Your Diet

Vitamin D is vital for regulating the absorption of Calcium and Phosphorous, which are not only required for good bone and teeth health but also are crucial for the proper functioning of the immune system. Additionally, the sunshine vitamin could accelerate weight loss and reduce depression. Therefore, it is quintessential that one maintains the required amounts of vitamin D for the proper functioning of the body.

Vitamin D is produced by the body when exposed to adequate sunlight, and hence, under ideal conditions, one does not need to supplement it with any other foods. However, with the changing lifestyles, one rarely sees the sun, and hence, requires food to supplement vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin supplements give a concentrated dose of the required vitamin D, but these do not go well with everyone and could lead to further complications down the line. Hence, it is always better to pepper your diet with natural foods that are a good source of the sunshine vitamin, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six foods that you must include as a part of your diet to ensure that you receive sufficient quantities of vitamin D.

#1 Eggs

Benefits: Having eggs on a regular basis raises the HDL, which lowers the risk of stroke and other heart ailments. Also, eggs are a very economical source of protein and contain all the essential amino acids, making them an important food for muscle building and recovery.

Nutrients: One large boiled egg provides around 80 calories of energy, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than 2 grams of carbohydrates. Apart from being a good source of vitamin D, eggs contain vitamins A and B6 along with Selenium, Iron, Potassium and Calcium.

Quantity to be taken: One egg per day.

#2 Milk

Benefits: Having milk on a regular basis improves the cardiovascular health along with maintaining bone and teeth health. Furthermore, it is a rich source of quality protein, which is quintessential for muscle building and recovery.

Nutrients: One cup of whole milk provides around 150 calories of energy, 12 grams of carbohydrates, 8 grams of fat and 8 grams of protein. Additionally, it is a very good source of A, B6 along with essential minerals, including Potassium, Calcium and Magnesium.

Quantity to be taken: Two glasses of milk per day.

