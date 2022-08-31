6 Great Exercises for Men to Strengthen Lower Back

When it comes to core strength and stability, there's no shortage of exercises for women. While you can't go wrong with these workouts, they may not be the best options for men.

That's because most female-specific exercises tend to emphasize the hip flexors, which can create an imbalance in your muscles if used frequently without a complementary workout that targets the lower back.

In this article, we'll discuss a few great core exercises that can help strengthen the lower back muscles:

Best Exercises for Men to Strengthen Lower Back

Here's a look at six such workouts for men:

1) Back Extension

Back extensions are a great way to strengthen the lower back and improve posture while also working the hips and hamstrings.

To do this exercise:

Lie face down on an exercise mat, with knees bent at 90 degrees and feet flat on the floor. Rest your stomach against a bent surface.

Lift the torso up till you are in a straight line from head to heels. Lower back down till there is no gap between the body and floor (or as far as you can go).

Repeat for 10-15 repetitions. If you feel like adding weight to this exercise, try using dumbbells or holding onto a barbell plate rack.

2) Bird Dog

Even though it's considered an intermediate exercise, any man can practice this easy move any time anywhere.

Here's how you do the bird-dog exercise:

Lie down, and get into a cat-cow position.

Raise your right arm and left leg simultaneously while keeping the rest of the body still.

That will strengthen the core and lower back as well as help improve balance and coordination.

3) Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a lower back exercise that can help prevent and alleviate lower back pain.

How to do the exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the kettlebell with both hands between your legs.

Keeping your back straight and abs engaged, squat down till you reach about 90 degrees of flexion at the hips.

Drive up through your heels to a standing position while swinging the kettlebell as high as possible in front of you.

Pause briefly before lowering it back down between your legs again for one rep (two if using an 8 kg or heavier kettlebell).

Repeat for 20 reps — or more if time allows — with no rest between sets; resting only when necessary between each set.

4) Bridge

The bridge is a great exercise for the lower back and abs. It also helps stretch the hips, hamstrings, and shoulders.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Lie on your back with knees bent. Keep your feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart.

Place your hands under your shoulders with palms facing down towards the feet or head resting on arms, if needed, for comfort.

Do not put weight into your hands or raise them off the floor unless you want extra work in upper body strength.

Inhale slowly, and exhale as you lift your glutes off the ground till your lower back arches slightly (about 2 inches).

Keep your feet planted firmly on the floor as you arch up over it so that no part of the lower body touches the ground during the lift.

Keep your thighs parallel throughout the movement, and don't let the knees bend.

Hold the position briefly while squeezing the glutes.

Slowly return to the starting position using the same controlled movements that brought you up.

5) Good Morning

Good mornings are a great exercise for the lower back and hamstrings. They can open up the back muscles and extend them, making this exercise a great option for lower back growth and development.

How to perform the good morning exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes pointing straight ahead or slightly outward. Squeeze your glutes, and keep your torso erect.

Hold a barbell across the upper part of your shoulders (a standard Olympic bar works well).

Your arms should be bent approximately 45 degrees at the elbows, and you should hold the bar with an overhand grip (palms forward).

Keep your legs locked, and bend down till your chest and torso are parallel to the ground.

If using dumbbells instead of a barbell, make sure they are heavy enough for you to feel challenged during each repetition but not so heavy that they cause excessive strain on your back muscles during lifting.

6) Deadlift

This is one of the best ways to strengthen the lower back, legs, and hips. Deadlifts work many muscles in the body at once, including the erector spinae muscles in the lower back. This exercise helps with posture by strengthening the core and improving balance.

To perform a deadlift:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing forward or slightly outward, depending on what feels most stable for you.

Bend down to grab hold of plates or weights in both hands, with arms straight but not locked out (you can bend at the elbows).

Keep your knees slightly bent throughout the exercise; do not lock them out when lifting heavy weight off the floor or rack.

Inhale while lifting till you are standing straight up with arms extended overhead and holding the weight in front of your thighs.

Takeaway

If you’re looking to strengthen your lower back and core muscles, the aforementioned exercises are a great place to start.

If you do these exercises regularly, they should help prevent back pain.

