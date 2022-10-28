6 Great No-equipment Exercises to Burn Fat

Whether you're looking to lose weight or just get in better shape, the following exercises can help you burn fat and tone your body.

These exercises are fun, simple, and require no equipment. So, without further ado, let's have a look at them.

Best No-equipment Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a simple exercise that can be done anywhere. It's also a great full body exercise, which is why it's always a good idea to include it in your workout routine.

The jumping jack is a movement that helps with coordination, balance, and flexibility. It also helps burn calories, as it incorporates several muscles at the same time. Moreover, it helps build muscle mass in the arms and shoulders while improving balance.

#2 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers can get your heart rate up and help you burn fat in just a few minutes.

It's an advanced exercise, so it may take time for your body to get used to it. Start with one set of ten reps initially before gradually increase as needed.

Here's how it's done:

Begin by lying on the ground with your hands next to your hips.

Lift both legs off the ground, bringing them together at about hip level. Rapidly bring them back down again as quickly as possible for one rep (breathing should be normal).

Repeat this movement as quickly as possible for ten reps (30 seconds), taking a 30-second rest between each set, if needed.

#3 Lunge Jump

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and raise your arms up to the side.

Take a large step forward with one foot, and quickly bring your other foot forward so that you're in a lunge position (the forward knee should be at 90 degrees).

Jump up as high as possible, bringing both feet together in mid-air before landing softly on the floor again.

#4 Crunch

Crunches are a great way to burn fat, but they're also one of the most effective exercises for working out the abdominal muscles.

As such, doing too many crunches can cause serious damage in other areas of the body (i.e., if you overdo them). It's best to start off with 10 reps/set and work from there depending on how sore you feel afterward; if it hurts too much then stop immediately no matter what number of sets or repetitions you've gone through.

How to do crunches:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands behind your head, making sure not to pull on your neck.

#5 Burpee

Burpees are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises, not just for burning fat but also for building strength and endurance.

The basic burpee involves squatting down, kicking your feet back to a plank position, jumping up with your arms above your head, and then dropping back down into the squat position.

Here's how to do a burpee:

Begin by standing straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend over, and place both hands on the floor with fingers pointing forward (or place them slightly behind you if they don't reach).

Keep your feet planted firmly in their original position. That will help you balance as you move through the burpee phases below.

Kick your legs back so that they're at least parallel with the ground. Spring into a push-up position so that both hands rest on top of each other in front of you.

Jump up off the floor like doing a reverse clap - bringing both hands above your head before landing safely on both feet again in the original starting stance, where the hands were placed originally (one hand per side).

Perform a few reps.

#6 Squat Jump

Squat jumps are a simple exercise that can be done anywhere and requires no equipment. It's also one of the best moves to burn fat, build strength, and improve overall health.

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes angled slightly out.

Bend down into a squat position, with your knees bent 90 degrees and hips back.

Jump up as high as possible using only your lower body strength —don't use the momentum from swinging your arms or pushing off with the other limbs.

Squat jumps are not meant to be performed quickly; in fact, it may take some time before they're mastered, considering their difficulty level. If that's something you'd like to try out, make sure not to just do them once, as doing them consistently can help ensure results sooner.

Takeaway

Now that you’ve learned about the exercises to burn fat with no equipment, add them to your workout routine.

You should start by doing them every other day initially before doing them every day. If possible, try to do them in a circuit fashion so that they can be incorporated into one of your workouts or before going on a run. Keep up the hard work.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes