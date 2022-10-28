6 Healthy Foods to Help Fuel Your Morning

A breakfast full of healthy food is the best way to start the morning. It can help the body stay active for the rest of the day. A wholesome meal full of nutrients is important for the body to function properly.

It’s best to avoid unhealthy food options that are high in sugar, refined carbs, and additives. One must choose food items that give enough energy to sustain the body for hours.

Here are some nutritious options to choose from for a perfect breakfast to fuel your morning.

Healthy Breakfast Options

An ideal breakfast meal should be simple and easy to prepare. It should be light and yet provide fiber, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients. The six best healthy foods for this meal are:

1) Egg

Eggs are, no doubt, the most versatile, simple, nutritious, and tasty breakfast choice. They’re an excellent source of protein, required for muscle synthesis and repair.

Eggs are best for weight loss, as they do not trigger a spike in insulin level in the body. Insulin is a hormone responsible for fat gain. Egg yolks contain healthy fats, which act as fuel to the body.

Egg yolks also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are potent antioxidants, which help prevent eye disorders like cataracts and help fight free radicals.

2) Coffee

Coffee is loved by all and is the one of the most popular beverages. It contains caffeine, a compound that improves mood and increases physical and mental performance.

Many athletes drink coffee as a natural pre-workout before a game or gym session. It also contains other compounds, such as chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and diterpenes, which are antioxidants or anti-inflammatory chemicals.

It's known to lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, liver disease, and even certain types of cancers. Black coffee is quite popular for people looking for fat loss. Coffee can also be taken with dairy or plant-based milk. It is, however, recommended to avoid sugar in coffee.

3) Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a popular and quick healthy food option for breakfast. It's more concentrated than regular curd and contains a higher amount of protein.

It's also low in calories and hence beneficial for weight loss. Greek yogurt is full of nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12, zinc, potassium, and phosphorus. It has beneficial probiotic bacteria known as Bifidobacteria, which keeps the gut healthy and aids in digestion. Greek yogurt tastes amazing with cherries, berries, and nuts.

4) Chia Seed

Chia seeds are nutritious and are a rich source of dietary fibe, which keep the gut healthy and promote the growth of probiotic bacteria.

This fiber is soluble and absorbs water and increases the volume of food. Chia seeds can be combined with greek yogurt, oats, or protein shakes to make them more nutritious. Chia seeds help regulate blood glucose level and support heart health and are better than flax seeds.

5) Berry

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are superfoods. They're delicious and packed with several nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants help fight free radicals.

Berries are high in fiber and help promote good gut bacteria, and also aid in digestion, preventing constipation and flatulence. Berries contain anthocyanins, which provide berries their characteristic blue, purple, and red color.

They are also known to lower the risk of illnesses like heart disease and cancers. Anthocyanins are also associated with better brain health and may protect against mental decline, making berries a healthy food option to include in the morning.

6) Green Tea

Green tea is a popular and refreshing drink. It contains caffeine, which improves mood and physical performance. It also contains L-theanine, a compound that promotes a calming effect in the brain. It may also improve mood and reduce anxiety if consumed regularly.

Takeaway

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it provides the initial energy all activities for the day. It should be wholesome and delicious to boost mood and physical performance.

Healthy foods should be included in breakfast to fuel the morning. Berries, chia seeds, and eggs are among the few popular healthy foods. One should not skip breakfast, which should include varied options for maximum health benefits.

