6 Healthy Habits Mariah Carey Swears By to Stay Young and Feel Great

American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Mariah Carey is often referred to as 'Songbird Supreme' or the 'Queen of Christmas'.

The singer is known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, use of the whistle register, and songwriting. Carey got a lot of attention in 1990 when she put out an album called "Carey." From "Vision of Love" to "Emotions," her first five singles reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Even at 53, the singer looks as stunning as ever. The star posts regular photos on Instagram, showing off her slim figure and toned legs.

While Mariah Carey has always said that she doesn't want to be a 'size zero', she does support body positivity and maintains that you need to feel good about yourself. On that note, let's look at some healthy habits that have helped Carey stay young.

Healthy Habits Mariah Carey Swears By

Carey feels good and full of energy when she eats well, but she has changed her diet a lot over the years.

She told E! News in 2016 that she only ate Norwegian salmon and capers. However, the star has since changed what she eats and how she works out to meet her needs now. Let's take a look at her six healthy habits:

1) Healthy Snacking

Carey used to eat junk food for snacks, but now she eats healthier foods. A source told Hollywood Life that she has stopped snacking on junk food and sweets.

Instead, she has fruit like mangos and blueberries as healthy snacks to keep her energy up. Blueberries can help you live longer, as they slow down the aging process. Mariah Carey is on the right track with this idea.

2) Eat Organic

Carey usually shops in the organic food sections these days. A source told Hollywood Life that she eats a lot of organic vegetables, meat, and fish. The star has moved away from processed foods by choosing organic, whole foods.

Reports suggest that eating organic produce has many benefits, such as less exposure to pesticides, more nutrients, and even a fresher taste. However, more clinical research is needed on these findings.

3) Portion Control

The pop star makes sure not to eat too much. According to Hollywood Life, she eats much slower and is more aware of when she's full and when to stop eating. One of the best ways to lose weight quickly is to watch how much you eat.

4) Cut Out Processed Sugar

In 2018, Carey stopped eating processed sugar, and she has mostly stuck to that since then. Life & Style says that Carey's cheat meal used to always be something sweet and sugary.

Mariah Carey loves little bites of chocolate, chocolate desserts, or just plain candy. Now, she only has a small bite of dessert, even on special occasions. Hollywood Life says that the pop star still drinks a glass of wine at night, though.

5) No Weighing Machines

Carey can be strict about what she eats and doesn't eat, but she doesn't weigh herself all the time.

The star's mental health while dieting is helped by the no-scales rule. She told US Weekly, via Life & Style:

"I've never weighed myself. I'm tall and have big bones, so I always weigh more."

6) Aerobic Workouts

The "Fantasy" singer likes to do aerobic workouts to stay fit. The strange place where many of these workouts happen? The pool. As per Hollywood Life, Mariah Carey loves to swim and do water aerobics.

People over 60 are often told that water exercise is a great way to work out, as it takes pressure off your joints while still letting you work out. Carey is only 53, but she knows how to stay fit as she ages.

Takeaway

Mariah Carey understands what her body needs and how to manage her weight. Although she used to have junk and sweets, she has managed them well over the years without giving up on them completely. She maintain her shape, thanks to cardio workouts.

