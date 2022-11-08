6 High Fat Foods That Are Actually Super Healthy

High-fat foods are often avoided by people due to concerns regarding fat gain and cholesterol levels. However, fats are not always harmful to health. Some of the fats are super healthy.

Fresh high-fat foods contain naturally occurring fats known to be beneficial to health. These high fat foods also contain fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K. These foods often contain other minerals and trace elements as well.

Good fats are the ones that do not oxidize when heated while cooking. They should also not contain trans fats or any other harmful chemicals in them.

Healthy fat foods to choose from

It's often difficult to figure out which ones to choose and which to exclude when it comes to foods containing fats. There's a lot of information out there and some can be misleading as well. Here are the top six ones to consider:

1) Whole Egg

Eggs are high in fat content, full of nutritious vitamins and minerals, brain-boosting, and a common breakfast choice.

They’re a rich source of highly bioavailable protein, which is required for lean muscle synthesis and repair.

Eggs are also rich in zinc, folate, and vitamin B12. These vitamins prevent the degeneration of the brain. Egg yolks contain healthy fats that are utilized to provide energy to the body.

2) Fatty Fish

Fatty fish is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. (Image via Unsplash/Micheile dot com)

Fatty fish are rich in healthy fats and protein. They contain two types of omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). The healthiest fatty fish are tuna, herring, salmon, sardines, mackerel, and anchovies.

EPA and DHA help reduce inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, liver, and kidney disease. Regular consumption of fatty fish might even help reduce the levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), which is a marker for inflammation.

3) Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy vegetarian sources of omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for immunity.

Studies claim that regular consumption of nuts and seeds is associated with improved memory, cognition, and overall brain health. They're also rich in Vitamin E, which is a strong antioxidant.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that prevents damage and oxidative stress to cells. These healthy fats may also be associated with a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

4) Extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the super healthy high fat foods. It contains healthy fats that are less susceptible to oxidation, making it an amazing substitute for other harmful seed oils.

It's aromatic and can be coupled with pasta or drizzled on salads. It's also safe to use olive oil for frying.

5) Butter

Butter contains healthy fats. (Image via Unsplash/Sorin Gheorghita)

Butter is one of the most commonly used high fat foods consumed. It's often used on toast, and in frying meats and eggs.

They contain saturated fats and healthy cholesterol. Saturated 100% animal fats do not contain inflammatory fatty acids such as omega 6. Ghee (also known as clarified butter) is produced by heating butter.

Butter and ghee are good fats and can be heated for frying and cooking without any health risks. Butter can enhance the taste of food as well.

6) Red meat

Red meat is a high-fat food that's often vilified due to its content of saturated fats and cholesterol.

The saturated fat in unprocessed, and fresh red meat is 100% safe for human consumption and does not cause a rise in bad LDL cholesterol level. This meat is also rich in heme iron, which is the most bioavailable form of the metal.

Red meat contains high quality protein, providing all the necessary amino acids for muscle maintenance and repair.

Takeaway

The high-fat foods listed above are super healthy and should be incorporated into the diet for better health and well-being. Most of these naturally occurring fats have fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. A balanced diet containing healthy fats can improve eye health and keep us energetic throughout the day.

