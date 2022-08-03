6 Home Exercises For Total Body Fat Loss

You're probably familiar with the typical fat-burning exercises: lunges, squats, crunches and planks.

While these are definitely effective, they require a lot of time and energy to complete. You can burn more calories by doing fewer repetitions at a higher intensity, and that's exactly what a few home exercises can do for you.

Best Exercises to Lose Fat At Home

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Squat Shuffle

To do this exercise, make sure you have a stable base. Stand up straight, with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing forward. Your back should be straight and shoulders pulled back slightly.

Keep your weight on the balls of your feet and knees behind your toes throughout the exercise. Do not lock or hyperextend knees at any point during this movement (i.e., don’t bend them so far that they extend past their natural range of motion). Keep your head up and chin parallel to the ground as you look straight ahead or slightly upward during squats. Don’t arch, or round your shoulders forward to do so.

After squatting, shuffle to your side while keeping your knees bent. Go back to the starting position, and do another set of squats. You can ramp up the intensity by increasing your pace and reps, and decreasing your rest time in between sets

#2 High Knee

To do high knees, you'll need a stopwatch or timer. Stand with your hands on your hips and feet hip-width apart.

Begin running in place, lifting your knees to waist height as quickly as possible without changing your speed. Try to run for 30 seconds straight without stopping. When done, rest for 30 seconds before beginning again (you should complete five sets of 30-second intervals).

#3 Mountain Climber

Here's how to do a mountain climber

Lie flat on the floor, with your arms at your sides and knees bent at 90 degrees. Your back should be in a neutral position.

Pull one knee towards you as far as you can while keeping the other leg straight. Make sure both knees are in line with each other when doing so; no swinging allowed. If you need to, place a pillow under your butt for better balance and comfort.

Return to the starting position by bringing your other leg forward, and switch back and forth between legs for 20-30 seconds (or more).

Try not to stop too much during reps unless recommended; it's just not good for momentum.

#4 Run in Place

When you run in place, your feet are on the ground. You use your arms to help you along and maintain a good speed. Once you've mastered running in place, try adding some shoulder raises and other arm movements to increase the difficulty of this exercise.

Run at a moderate pace for ten minutes. If that's too easy for you, pick up the pace so that it feels like sprinting at first, but get it back down to your comfortable running speed after one minute. This method is called pulse training, as you're using high-intensity bursts of activity followed by lower-intensity periods of rest. You'll keep burning calories long after your workout is over.

#5 Russian Twist

It's done as follows:

Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you, hip-width apart and hands placed behind you.

Lift your feet off the floor, and raise them so that they’re just above a 90-degree angle from your body (so they should be higher than your hips).

Keeping your back straight, twist to one side as though trying to touch your elbow to the opposite kneel this will be the starting position for this exercise.

Keep twisting till you reach a full rotation.

Reverse direction back up through all those positions till you have reached full extension (with both arms pointed straight down toward the ground). Repeat on the other side too.

#6 Side Lunge Jump

Start in a side lunge position with your hands on your hips and a medicine ball in front of you.

Step back, switching feet between lunges. Jump up, and switch legs as if you were jumping over logs or stepping through a river. Land back into the starting position, having switched the foot in front. Repeat for 30 seconds to a minute (you can do this exercise without a medicine ball).

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises can help you burn off fat and tone your body. If you're new to these exercises, start with one, and work your way up as your strength increases. These exercises are both effective and efficient.

They're simple, quick to perform and require no equipment. If you're looking for a way to burn fat without spending hours in the gym every day, these home workouts for total body fat loss should be on top of your list.

