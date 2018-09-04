6 Killer Lower Ab Workouts At Home

Olympic Hopeful Emily Cook

Have you been trying to lose belly fat but the results are simply demotivating you? Well, we know the struggle. The fat in the lower abs region is very stubborn and hence takes extremely long to get rid of.

Most of us do not have the patience to wait for so long. One more reason as to why we get demotivated is that we think of our workout regime to be complete and perfect. Firstly, only doing an abs workout will not help you get a flat belly. Diet is extremely important too. Secondly, you need to do exercises that train your lower abs.

There are exercises that only target your upper abs. They are not bad, but you will have to choose a workout that will work on both the regions.

Some points that you must remember are:

1. Cardio is a must. Apart from the exercises mentioned here, doing 40-45 minutes of any cardio exercise of your choice can speed up the process of weight loss.

2. When your body gets used to a specific kind of workout, add a little variety. After doing a particular workout for a few days, your body gets comfortable with it and that is when you need to do one of two things, either add more reps or change the exercises altogether.

3. Coffee helps lose weight as well because it increases the energy consumption of the body and has a positive effect on your strength and muscle endurance. However, any food item that is starchy and sugary is bad for you.

4. Stress and lack of sleep can actually prevent you from losing weight in the abdominal region. For the first problem, try yoga and meditation. For the second issue, hit the bed earlier than usual. Keep yourself calm and focused.

5. Have protein in your diet as it helps protect your lean muscles and burn off more calories.

Let us look at some exercises that will help you lose fat in the lower abs region.

