6 Killer Six-Pack Abs Workouts For Women

Flat tummy and six-pack abs are different. Getting a flat tummy does not necessarily mean that you will get a six-pack. There are certain kinds of exercises and dietary tips that people aspiring to get six-pack abs must remember, follow and do. We will give you both, some tips and an exercise routine that might help you achieve your goal. Let us get started.

1. Cardio is a must. Incorporate a 45-60 minutes cardio session and try to do it every day. You can choose any form of it, depending on your convenience. However, for six-pack abs, you will have to go big. Run instead of walk, go for spin classes, swim or jump rope without stopping or taking breaks.

2. Cheat days can be difficult. While for other people, 1 day per week is seen as acceptable, for those who wish to get a six-pack, this can be seen as a sin. Even if you reward yourself with a cheat day, try and follow about 60 per cent of your diet norms. One day can ruin days of hard work.

3. Protein is important because it helps you build muscles and burn fat. Add as much lean protein as you can to your diet. Do a little research on the food items that are rich in this macronutrient.

4. Remember, spot training is difficult when it comes to abs. We will outline a basic workout for you, but you are free to add exercises to it. Be smart and informed when you do so. Add compound exercises. Do not fall for the idea that crunches alone will be able to get you killer abs. There are numerous exercises that can speed up the process of getting six-packs and they must definitely be a part of your routine.

5. Drink a lot of water and stay away from processed food and junk food. Water does not only keep you hydrated, but it also helps flush out all toxins from your body. It is no news that junk and processed foods increase fat deposit on your belly instead of reducing it.

Now, let us look at a super effective workout routine for women that will help them get six-pack abs!

Exercise #1

Hanging Leg Raises

Instructions:

Step 1: Hold a pull up bar and keep your arms about shoulder-width apart. Make sure that your palms face forward and your legs are off the ground. Do not bend your elbows and knees.

Step 2: Engage your core and raise your feet up towards the bar. Keep your legs straight throughout the exercise. Use your abs to pull your legs up. Go until your thighs are close to your chest.

Step 3: Hold for a second and get down to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps each. Make sure that you do not swing your body or curl your shoulders.

Next up: Plank with Weights

