6 Low Intensity Exercises for Overweight Beginners

Low intensity exercises are an interesting way to ease yourself into any workout routine. Such exercises help the muscles get accustomed to the movements and allow the joints to become stronger before you move into heavier workouts.

Ideally, it’s a great way to warm up the muscles and activate them before intensifying your workout.

Low Intensity Exercises for Beginners

The following are six low intensity exercises you can begin with if your goal is to lose weight. However, it’s important to keep in mind that if low intensity exercises are done with a lot of effort, they become slightly high intensity.

Therefore, it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that you need to keep pace comfortably and be able to hold one-line conversations during the exercise. Let's get started:

1) Jogging

Jogging is a great way to trigger weight loss. Jogging eventually leads to running, which is excellent for weight loss.

When you begin jogging, you should find the right shoes, and constantly keep yourself hydrated. More importantly, you need to understand that you may not always feel the need to be hydrated during jogs, but it’s important that you drink water at intervals.

2) Stationary Cycle

Almost every fitness establishment has a stationary cycle. These cycles are cardio machines that can kickstart weight loss. As you can adjust the intensity, it’s usually considered a great low intensity exercise.

However, it’s not important to use stationary cycles at the gym. If you know how to ride a bicycle, you can do the same for an hour or half every day to trigger weight loss.

3) LISS Workout

LISS stands for low intensity steady state. These exercises focus on keeping the heart rate steady but ensures you burn the stored calories when you're working out.

LISS exercises involve walking on the treadmill, using the elliptical at a steady state or even going for a walk.

4) Walking

Walking is an excellent low intensity exercise. However, walks do not need to be completely steady. Even if you stair walk, you can moderate the speed to a point where it doesn’t become too intense for your overall routine.

Also, ensure that you wear the right shoes so that you’re not hurting your feet or sole while walking.

5) Yoga

Yoga isn’t just a low intensity exercise. Several fitness enthusiasts do it daily to remain flexible and fit. Yoga helps with improving blood circulation, breathing, and makes you healthier inside and out.

Yoga levels vary, and you must begin at the foundation level, as certain movements require extreme muscle activation.

6) Bodyweight Exercise

Bodyweight exercises are the first you need to take before easing yourself into resistance exercises. There are different grades of bodyweight exercises, and it’s better to start with the foundational exercises before moving to weights.

Some of the basic movements in this exercise type are jumping jacks, knee push-ups, high knees, etc.

Bottom Line

Some low intensity exercises are suitable for anyone who's into fitness and exercise. They're not limited to just beginners or amateurs, but even individuals who work out at an advanced level at the gym.

