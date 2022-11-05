6 Lower Ab Workouts & Exercises to Get Strong Core

Lower abs exercises are key to buidling a strong core, but lower abs are also the most difficult to strengthen.

When it comes to ab exercises, we tend to think of sit-ups and crunches, but there are so many more workouts that target the midsection from different angles. The following exercises can help you get strong abs and strengthen your core.

Lower Ab Exercises for Core

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Hanging Leg Raise

Hanging leg raises are one of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your core. They work out not only the abs but also other muscles, like the hips, glutes, and back.

To do hanging leg raises:

Hang from a pull-up bar with an overhand grip.

Tighten your core, and raise your legs till they're parallel to the floor.

Try and keep your core as still during the movement as possible — no swinging back and forth.

Look to do at east 5-6 sets with ten repetitions per set.

You don't need to rest much between sets, so a minute is enough for most people. If you're new to this exercise, start with five reps per set before gradually increasing it.

2) Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunches are a great way to train the lower abs and get that signature burn in the core.

Here's how you can do this exercise and incorporate it in your regime:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat.

Lift the shoulder blades off the floor, and bring your knees towards your chest.

Keep your back straight and head aligned with your spine.

Don't let your lower back arch as you lift; keep your abs tight, and don't use momentum to move up higher.

Return to the starting position by extending your legs back to the floor and lowering your shoulders down at the same time. Repeat 10-15 times.

3) V-up

This exercise is great for strengthening your core muscles, which are often overlooked when it comes to building a strong core. It also works on coordination and balance - two skills that are essential for any physical activity or sport.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your back, with your arms by your sides.

Raise both legs up till they're perpendicular to the floor, and bring them together so that they're in a V shape.

Hold this position for a few seconds before coming back down.

Repeat as many times as you can without losing form.

4) Ab Wheel Rollout

Ab wheel rollouts are a rather challenging task, so ensure that you're strong enough to hold your own.

If you've got a strong enough core to attempt this exercise, follow these steps:

Start by sitting on the floor with your legs extended and heels about a foot away from an ab wheel.

Place the ab wheel in front of you, and grasp it with both hands, with arms straight, and palms facing up.

Extend your legs behind you so that they're perpendicular to the floor and the body is almost straightened out.

Engage your core muscles by drawing inwards towards your spine.

Squeeze through your abs as you lift yourself up into a plank position), keeping arms straight at all times for balance.

If that's too difficult, start in an elevated push-up position instead of on all fours.

Lower yourself down till only one leg is off the ground at a time; or put both knees down first rather than having them bent throughout the entire movement — whatever feels most comfortable.

5) Russian Twist

Russian twists are a great exercise to strengthen the obliques. You can do them on the floor or use an exercise ball.

To perform a Russian twist:

Sit with your legs fully extended on a floor.

Use a kettlebell, dumbbell, or medicinal ball, and raise your legs slightly off the ground.

Twist from left to right with your upper body, in a continuous motion.

Perform a few reps.

6) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great way to work your core and get your heart rate up. They're also easy to do anywhere, any time, making them ideal for beginners looking for a quick result-worthy ab workout.

To do a mountain climber:

Start in push-up position. Your arms should be shoulder-width apart and feet at hip width (or closer if you have trouble keeping a straight line).

Bend one knee into your chest while keeping the other leg straight out behind you with its foot on the floor.

Reverse direction so that the opposite leg bends into the chest while the other stays extended behind the body at an angle that feels comfortable but challenging.

You should feel it stretching through that lower abdomen region.

Takeaway

The aforementioned workouts should be all you need to get your lower abs in tip-top shape.

Remember to focus on proper form and breathing as you do each exercise, and always consult with a qualified trainer before attempting anything new. The more often you practice these moves, the better it will be towards achieving a stronger core

Poll : How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes