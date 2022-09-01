6 mental health benefits of gardening

Spending time outside with nature has been found to help with mental health problems, and gardening is one of the most popular ways to do that. Gardening has been around ever since humans started growing their food. What was once an activity vital to our survival has now become a space to connect with nature, focus, and relax.

Gardening has proven to have several mental health benefits, from reducing stress and boosting our mental resilience to reducing symptoms of depression. For several decades, gardening has been recommended as a mental health tool for better mental well-being.

In ancient Egypt, royals were encouraged to walk in their gardens. In the 18th century, gardening was tested as a mental health therapeutic tool.

In 1818, Dr. Benjamin Rush, one of the pioneers in the field of psychology, noticed the curative effects of gardening on his patients and recommended it as a rehabilitation tool. In the modern world, therapeutic horticulture is practiced worldwide by people of all ages and walks of life for its mental health benefits.

Let's talk about some specific mental health benefits one can derive by simply growing some plants in their garden.

From boosting energy to busting stress, here are some mental health benefits of gardening

1) Provides relief from stress

Gardening is an excellent way for individuals to escape the stressors of the modern world and process it in a healthy way. Research has shown that regular gardening habits are highly effective for individual stress relief.

Our modern lives revolve around technology and social media websites that can negatively affect an individual's mental health. Gardening has the effect of lowering blood pressure, indicating that there is a physical benefit to the activity, which boosts mental and physical well-being.

2) Improves physical health

It has long been proven that mental and physical health go hand in hand, and gardening is one of the best ways to improve physical fitness.

The gardening process is physically engaging and helps individuals work on their physical capabilities without it being taxing. Research shows that it is a viable form of exercise for people of varying levels of fitness and age.

Weeding, carrying, and digging all engage a person's aerobic and anaerobic capabilities, which improves their cardio and can increase muscle recruitment.

3) Gives a sense of purpose

We go through life searching for meaning and trying to find our purpose in life. Gardening gives us a strong sense of purpose and improves our feelings of self-worth as it involves directly putting your efforts into an endeavor and seeing the results firsthand.

Gardening facilitates an increase in self-esteem and validates the individual's decisions about plants, herbs, fertilizers, and flowers. It also increases the body's production of feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine.

4) Promotes mindfulness

Mindfulness has been shown to have several benefits in dealing with the day-to-day stressors of modern life. Activities like journaling, meditation, and gardening have been found to facilitate stress reduction and reduced rumination.

Gardening allows the individual to take time to appreciate the beauty around them, which has positive mental effects. While gardening, we are forced to concentrate on the task at hand, which causes us to focus on the things we can control.

5) Makes one feel grounded

Feeling a sense of belonging to nature around us is a vital part of a healthy human experience and is essential for our mental well-being. Gardening allows us to experience a deeper sense of belonging and connect with nature, even from the comfort of our home or backyard.

The modern world often makes us feel disconnected from the things we do and the food we eat. Gardening promotes the feeling of being grounded and improves our connection to nature and the people around us.

6) Helps expand social circle

Social isolation and feelings of disconnect from the people around us can cause mental anguish. Good relationships can boost our overall well-being, and gardening facilitates individuals socializing with others.

Gardening provides a common topic of interest for individuals to discuss and explore. It also allows individuals to join a group where they can work together to achieve shared goals.

Gardening has been shown to have innumerable mental health benefits and is a great way to improve quality of life and overall well-being. With minimal time and money, anyone can practice gardening and see a boost in their mental health and well-being.

