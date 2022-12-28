6 Middle Back Pain Stretches and Exercises to Relieve Pain

Middle back pain stretches are meant to relieve muscle tension and stiffness in the middle back, which often results from poor posture.

Slouching is a common issue among people nowadays, especially due to long hours of sitting at a computer. This can result in weak back muscles and can cause back pain in your upper, middle or lower back.

In this article, we will discuss some exercises and stretches to relieve middle back pain.

Middle Back Pain Stretches to Relieve Pain

1) Seated Twist

The seated twist stretch is one of the best middle back pain stretches that you can do. This will help to counteract bad posture and long periods of sitting.

Instructions:

Cross your legs or sit in a chair or on the floor with your back straight.

Maintain a straight back and shoulders that are relaxed.

Gradually rotate your body to the left. You can support yourself by placing your left hand behind your back and your right hand on the outside of your left knee.

Maintain the twist for 20 to 30 seconds, then unwind.

Repeat on the other side.

This stretch should be performed three to four times on each side.

This, and similar stretches, can be performed throughout the day by desk workers to relieve back tension.

2) Cat Cow Pose

This is one of the most recommended middle back pain stretches that you can do. The cat cow pose de-stresses and relieves muscle tension from your back, helping to reduce pain.

Instructions:

Get on the floor on your hands and knees. The body's natural alignment calls for a straight back and neck.

Conceal your chin and tighten your lower abs as you round your back to face the ceiling. As a result, your spine should feel a nice, long stretch.

Don't move for the next five seconds.

Relax and come back to a resting position.

You should slowly extend your spine and stomach toward the floor while lifting your head, chest, and tailbone toward the ceiling. Your spine should feel a gentle stretch as a result of this.

Keep this position for the next five seconds before you let go and come back to a resting position.

Change between the two positions frequently.

3) Thread the Needle

This is one of the best middle back pain stretches that you can do to relieve muscle pain and tension. The latissimus dorsi and other side muscles are lengthened in this stretch. The tight muscles of the upper back may also benefit from this stretch.

Instructions:

Get down on your hands and knees, keeping your knees slightly lower than your hips and your feet flat on the floor.

The hands should be walked out in front until they are below the shoulders while the hips, knees, and feet remain stationary.

Keep your arms at your sides, giving yourself a slight stretch.

You can do a chest rotation by passing the right arm under the left arm. The palm side down of the right hand should be touching the floor.

Reduce the range of motion in your right shoulder and gently rest the right side of your head on the floor.

Don't just stare at the floor, but raise your gaze past the armpit.

Keep this position for twenty to thirty seconds.

Gently bring the right arm back to the starting position and push up to return to the original position. Do the same stretch with your left arm.

4) Latissimus Dorsi Stretch

This is one of the simplest middle back pain stretches that you can do. This stretch can be done while sitting or standing. The serratus muscles, located under the arms, are also stretched with this easy move.

Instructions:

Whether you're standing or sitting, bring your right hand up and over your head.

Drop the right hand toward the upper back by bending the elbow.

Put your left hand on your right elbow and pull your arm to the left very slowly and carefully.

To perform this, pull the right elbow to the left while keeping the body in a perfectly straight line.

Stretch for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

5) Bird Dog Pose

This is a great core exercise that also works as one of the simplest middle back pain stretches. Eventually, the exercise will strengthen your back muscles, reducing pain and stiffness.

Instructions:

Bend over and crawl. Align your knees with your hips and your hands with your shoulders, keeping your back straight.

While slowly extending the opposite leg, reach out with one arm, and avoid letting anything get out of line.

After a brief pause, release, and return to the starting position by lowering your arms and legs slowly.

If you want maximum results, you should also perform the same routine on the other arm/leg.

Tissue box on lower back should stay put throughout the exercise.

The recommended range is 10-15 reps on each side.

6) Cobra Pose

This is a great back extension exercise that works as one of the best middle back pain stretches.

Instructions:

Put your face down on the floor. The use of a rolled up hand towel to support the forehead is recommended.

Put your hands flat on the floor next to your sides.

Lift your hands off the ground and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Maintain a relaxed, down-and-back posture with shoulders relaxed and away from ears.

Your elbows should be in, palms out, and thumbs up.

Raise the head an inch or so off the towel, keeping the eyes fixed on the ground (do not tip the head back and look forward).

Ten seconds of holding this position is the goal.

The target should be 10 repetitions.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned middle back pain stretches to relieve the back of muscle tension. These are de-stressing exercises that will also calm your mind and make you feel energetic. You should also perform back strengthening exercises from time to time, as these will help you avoid back pain. Check out these upper back strengthening exercises that you can do.

