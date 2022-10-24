6 Most Effective Weight Loss Exercises at Home

If you're looking to lose weight, there's no better way than by doing exercises. You don't need fancy equipment or a personal trainer; you can look great with just a few home workouts as well.

While dieting and exercise go hand-in-hand, the right workouts can help you accelerate your weight loss than just dieting alone. Here are a few most effective home workouts that can help you burn calories and lose weight fast:

Most Effective At-home Weight Loss Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Burpee

To do a burpee, start in the plank position with your hands on the floor and feet together. Dropping down into a squat position, place both hands on the floor in front of you. Drive your legs upwards so that you're standing back up again, and jump as high as possible.

If you're just getting started with exercise or are looking for an effective cardio workout at home that can be done anywhere with no equipment required (other than a timer), burpees are ideal.

They require zero skill level or prior knowledge of any sort and can be performed quickly to get your heart rate up while burning calories at the same time.

#2 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are an excellent exercise for weight loss. They're easy to do anywhere and can be done at any time of day or night, even when you don't feel like exercising. Moreover, they don't require any equipment or much space.

They're also a great way to get your heart rate up and burn calories while you're working out. This exercise can help you lose weight by stimulating your metabolism — the process by which the body burns food for energy. So it's important that you keep jumping jacks as part of your routine if you want to see results after every workout session.

Jumping jacks are also a great warm-up exercise before doing other cardio activities like running or biking outdoors on trails around town (or indoors on treadmills).

#3 Crunch

Crunches are one of the best exercises to get your abs in shape. While you can do them with or without weights, they're most effective if you hold a weight plate or dumbbells over your head.

You can do crunches on the floor or on a chair — or even on an exercise ball.

#4 Push-up

Push-ups are a great exercise for the upper body. You can easily do them anywhere, so they're perfect for those who live in small apartments or houses and don't have room for all the equipments involved in gym workouts.

Push-ups can also be done with or without weights, and there are many ways to do them depending on which muscle groups you're trying to target.

#5 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great way to improve cardiovascular fitness, core strength, and body composition.

First, mountain climbers help you burn calories. You can expect to burn around 80 calories in 30 minutes of this workout — which is double the amount you would burn by just sitting down.

Second, mountain climbers can get your heart rate up and make your lungs work harder than normal, as they try to keep up with all the energy being burned in such a short period. That improves cardiovascular fitness and prepares you for any other activities that require quick bursts of energy.

Finally, mountain climbers also strengthen muscles around the lower back area (the glutes) as well as those of the abs.

#6 Squat

Squats are an excellent workout to help you lose weight. They involve the use of the upper body, legs, and core. That makes them a great option for people with limited mobility or who want to add variety to their routine. Squats can be done at home with little equipment.

They're done as follows:

Stand up straigh,t and place your feet slightly more than shoulder-width apart, with toes pointing forward or slightly outward.

Bend your knees till they form a 90-degree angle (or as close as comfortable).

Make sure that you keep both heels on the ground throughout the movement.

Return to the starting position by pushing through the heels till you're standing straight once again. Repeat for reps.

Takeaway

Losing weight is a difficult process, but it doesn’t have to be a struggle. The aforementioned workouts can help you get in shape and lose weight without spending hours at the gym.

