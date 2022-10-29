Butt exercises are often ignored on leg days since the emphasis tends to be on quads and hamstrings. Once you’re done with the two major muscle groups, the next in line are the calves, and by the time you’re done with the calves, the leg day routine comes to an end.

However, glute muscles need to be developed, regardless of whether you want to do it at that gym or at home. Since the muscles engage during compound exercises, you don’t have to always add glute exercises to your routine. Nevertheless, you can always focus on certain butt exercises at home to strengthen your glute muscles.

6 Butt Exercises for Women to do at Home

The following are some of the butt exercises that you can incorporate into your workout routine. You can do the exercises at home or at the gym. However, since they only use bodyweight, they are quite feasible for home workouts.

1. Bodyweight Squats

The exercise that will always top the list of best butt exercises to do at home is squats. Regardless of what exercise you do or don’t do, you cannot skip squats in any shape or form.

Squats focus on quads, glutes, hamstrings, as well as calves! It’s the king of leg exercises, and for good reason. You can read the guide for squats here.

2. Bodyweight Lunges

Lunges allow you to work on one leg at a time. This enables you to fix any muscle or strength imbalances between the two sides.

Moreover, when you lower your body during lunges, a significant amount of pressure falls on the glutes, and stretches the muscles. This pressure enables the fibers to become stronger with time.

You can find the guide for lunges here.

3. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges can be done using your bodyweight or proper weights. However, it’s best to begin with your body weight instead of starting with weights. Even though it’s a basic movement, it’s effective for the glute muscles and focuses on strengthening the muscles from various angles.

You can find the guide for glute bridges here.

4. Skater

Skaters are extremely useful for glute exercises and double down as cardio exercises as well. Usually, skaters are used to strengthen quads, and you can use this exercise to strengthen your glutes as well.

You need to maintain a strong muscle-mind connection to ensure the stress remains on your glutes. It’s not usually the first choice for butt exercises, but it’s a great way to work your glutes.

5. Curtsy Lunge

Curtsy lunges allow you to work on one leg at a time, just like lunges. However, curtsy lunges ensure that both your legs get worked at the same time.

In fact, curtsy lunges can be used as a variation for lunges if you want to switch up your leg routine. It adds variation and improves muscle endurance as well!

6. Step-Ups With Knee Lifts

To do step-ups with knee lifts, you need a bench or a chair that you can use to lift yourself.

First, you need to take a step up (find a guide here) and keep lifting the leg which is in the air to a point where your knees are almost parallel to your forehead. Repeat with the other leg once you’re done!

Bottom Line

Butt exercises do not necessarily need to be done at home. However, these are exercises that can be done anywhere, at any time.

Moreover, you can use bodyweight exercises to warm-up before workouts and cool-down after leg days!

Poll : 0 votes