6 Essential Nutrients for Healthy and Glowing Skin

Skincare is not just about looking good. It isn't about splurging on the latest beauty products. The skin is a barometer of your overall health. You need to nourish and care for your skin. There are just a few, simple rules of skincare. By sticking to those rules, you get glowing skin and your internal organs are well protected, too.

Essential Nutrients for Glowing Skin

Diet plays an important role in achieving healthy skin. Natural foods abound with skin-friendly nutrients. Don't be disdainful of water, as hydration is essential to maintain the elasticity of the skin. If you want glowing skin and fewer wrinkles, try adding these six nutrients to your diet:

1. Fats

Fats are essential for skin health and look. The layer of fat under the skin protects the internal organs from shock and maintains a constant body temperature. The outer layer of the skin, called the stratum corneum, is made up of dead keratinocytes. They should be replaced to maintain the tautness of the skin. Fats are needed to regenerate keratin cells and maintain proper cell turnover. They also act as a moisturizer to prevent excessive moisture loss.

Include good quality fats from seeds and nuts, and use cold-pressed oils with a high smoke point in your cooking. Look for the PUFA label in packaged foods and avoid trans fats. Clarified butter or ghee is eaten and used topically as well.

2. Antioxidants

Stress, pollution, and unhealthy food create chronic inflammation in which your body produces free radicals. These reactive oxygen atoms play havoc with your health and can cause several conditions like metabolic syndrome, premature aging, cancer, etc. Antioxidants are an essential part of a healthy diet. They help prevent and repair damage to skin cells, which can occur from UV rays, pollution, and other environmental factors.

To include antioxidants in your diet, go for green tea, kale, leafy vegetables, tomatoes, and blueberries. A vitamin E supplement helps in the absorption of the antioxidants from food.

3. Vitamins

Vitamins are essential to your skin's overall health. They help with everything from fighting free radicals to regulating oil production, ensuring that your skin stays clear and soft. Here are some of the most important vitamins for healthy and glowing skin:

Vitamin A: This is a fat-soluble vitamin that's good for the sebaceous glands (the glands that produce oil in our skin). It also works as an antioxidant, which helps protect our bodies from environmental damage.

Vitamin E: When it comes to brightening your complexion and preventing redness on sensitive areas like the cheeks, this nutrient is the clear winner! This antioxidant protects against sun damage by neutralizing free radicals before they do too much damage to cells.

Vitamin C: Another potent antioxidant, this vitamin has been shown to help reduce signs of aging while increasing collagen production—so you'll look younger longer! Vitamins C and E work best when used together—try pairing them with a quality moisturizer as a topical application at night.

4. Water

Water helps cleanse the skin and moisturize it to keep it youthful. It keeps hair healthy, shiny, and vibrant. How much water should you drink? The color and volume of urine are an indication of how much your body needs. Take small sips and whenever you're thirsty. You can also take in water in the form of freshly crushed fruit juices.

Eating to overcome thirst is a common mistake. You can eat fiber-rich foods to keep you satiated for longer.

5. Protein

Craving sweet or salty foods is an indication of protein deficiency. Protein is a nutrient that comes from a number of sources, including meat, fish, and beans. Your skin needs protein for building new cells and keeping wrinkles away. Dermatologists recommend getting 25-30% of your daily calories from lean protein sources.

6. Minerals

Minerals are essential for healthy skin. Minerals are necessary for the absorption of vitamins, and they help form collagen and elastin, which are important for the formation of new skin cells. Sprouts, greens, papayas, tomatoes, melons, bananas, and cucumbers are rich in minerals that protect the skin from UV damage.

To improve your complexion, add three or more servings of fruit and vegetables to your daily diet.

Takeaway

Proper nutrition is the foundation for healthy and glowing skin. The six nutrient groups mentioned above should form part of your daily diet. Along with a well-balanced diet, good sleep, stretching exercises, and topical treatment are the ingredients for youthful skin.

