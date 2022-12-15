6 Oblique Exercises for Core Stability

Some of the best oblique exercises are also some of the most simple exercises that you would probably have done before.

Core exercises are generally understood by many to be ones that give you flat abs. That's not completely true, though. Any exercise that works out the different kinds of muscles of the core can be classified as core exercises.

Oblique exercises are also a kind of core workout that are quite necessary for you to perform everyday rotational movements. Obliques are the muscles that run along the sides of the core that are crucial for rotational movements, side-to-side bending, and protecting the spine.

Below, we will discuss some oblique exercises you can easily incorporate in your routine.

Oblique Exercises for Core Stability

Check out the following six oblique exercises you can do for core stability:

1) Heel Tap

Heel taps are one of the best oblique exercises you can do to strengthen your core. The movement of this exercise directly impacts the oblique muscles. In this oblique workout, you use only your bodyweight to strengthen the obliques.

Instructions:

When lying on your back, make sure your feet are flat on the floor, and knees are bent.

Your arms should be at your sides with your palms facing up or down, as per your preference.

Inhale deeply, and lift your chest, shoulders, and head off the floor by tightening your abdominal muscles.

Squat to the left, and tap your left hand on your heel. If you're having trouble keeping your upper body still, try picturing yourself doing a side crunch.

Repeat on the right side, and keep going for 30 seconds.

2) Side Plank

This is a somewhat intermediate-level oblique workout, but rest assured, it's one of the more challenging oblique exercises you can do. This exercise targets the side abs, upper body and gluteus medius and improves overall core strength and stability too.

Instructions:

Get down on the floor on your left side.

If you feel like your upper body is becoming unstable, try propping yourself up on one hand or forearm.

To do that, cross your right leg over your left, and bend both knees to a 45-degree angle. Those who're physically capable of it may also stack their feet and spread their legs.

The body, from head to toe or knee, should form a straight line in whichever position you choose.

Keeping your feet together, pull up on your right hip, and reach your right arm out to the side or overhead.

Wait till the timer goes off for 30 seconds, and switch positions.

3) Bicycle Crunch

This is one of the best oblique exercises to improve stability, flexibility, and coordination. It can help slim down the waist and midsection. This oblique workout can become challenging pretty quickly.

Instructions:

While lying on your back, lift your legs so that they form an inverted tabletop.

Put your bent-elbow hands on top of your head, and relax.

Raise your upper body off the ground, including the head, neck, and shoulders. Raise the right elbow to the left knee to straighten the right leg.

When you feel ready, release, and twist so that the right leg bends, and the left elbow comes to rest on the right knee.

Repeat the motion quickly for 30 seconds.

4) Half-Turkish Get Up

This is one of the better oblique exercises you can do to target the side abs. It's a multi-joint move that also strengthens the shoulders, triceps, and hips, but it works out the oblique muscles best.

Instructions:

Begin by lying on your back, with your right leg and arm at a 45-degree angle from the body. Keep your left leg bent so that the foot is flat on the ground, and left arm, which is holding a kettlebell, extended towards the ceiling, with your elbow locked out.

With the kettlebell in sight as you press into the right arm, sit up, and land on your right forearm.

While keeping the right leg straight, press through the right palm and left foot to lift your hips into the air.

To get back to the starting position, slowly reverse the movement.

5) Woodchop

Next in our list of oblique exercises is the woodchop exercise. This one can keep your trunk activated throughout and also employ a variety of back and abdominal muscles for stability. It can help help keep your spine flexible too.

Instructions:

Grab a dumbbell, and place it on the right side of your body, holding it by both ends.

In a slight stoop, turn your trunk to the right.

Standing up, swing the dumbbell in a controlled motion across your body with your arms extended while rotating the torso to the left.

As you move, pivot on your right toe, and end the dumbbell over your left shoulder.

Do the desired number of reps, and repeat on the opposite side while returning to the starting position.

6) Medicine Ball Side Toss

The last one in our list of oblique exercises is the medicine ball side toss. This exercise can help increase upper body rotational strength and strengthen the entire core in the process.

Instructions:

Position yourself 3-4 feet away from a solid wall while holding a medicine ball in your hands, with your right side facing the wall as you turn.

At the side of your left hip, hold the medicine ball in both hands.

As you move the ball towards the wall by squatting down slightly and rotating the torso, extend your arms.

When you catch the ball, turn your torso back to the center, bringing the ball back to hip height and tossing it again right away.

Repeat as many times as necessary before switching sides.

Takeaway

Strengthening the oblique muscles is quite important to maintain your entire range of motion and core strength. Perform the aforementioned oblique exercises regularly, and you will see a marked difference in core strength.

