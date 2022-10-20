6 Pilates Exercises for Weight Loss

Pilates is an effective workout for weight loss. When done correctly, it can target all the muscle groups in the body and improve posture, balance, and flexibility.

Let's have a look at a few Pilates exercises that are especially good for burning fat and toning muscles.

Pilates Exercises for Weight Loss

Here's a look at six such Pilates exercises:

#1 Rolling Like a Ball

This exercise works out your chest muscles as well as triceps, shoulders, and obliques (obliques are located along the sides of your waistline).

The age-old rolled-up towel trick is also great for toning these areas of the body. This exercises is an especially good way to strengthen core muscles while also increasing flexibility in that region.

Here's how it's done:

Lie on the floor, and prop yourself up with your knees bent and feet flat.

Slowly roll back till you're fully extended, and slowly roll back to the starting position.

Perform ten times per side, holding each rep for five seconds at a time.

#2 Single Leg Stretch

The single leg stretch is a good way to tone the stomach, hips, and waist.

Here's how it's done:

It should be done on a mat with your legs extended in front of you like when doing crunches or bicycle kicks.

Slowly extend one leg straight out in front of you.

Bend the other leg, and place both hands on it for support as well as balance.

The straight leg should be pressed ahead, while the bent knee remains close to you at all times.

#3 Double Leg Stretch

This is exercise is quite similar to V-ups.

To do it, follow these steps:

Lie on your back, with knees bent, and feet flat on the floor.

Place your arms out to the sides, with your palms down.

Inhale, and lift both legs off the floor.

Exhale, and lower both legs to the floor. Bring your arms up as you raise your legs, as that will help contract your core even more.

#4 Single Straight Leg Stretch

This move offers great flexibility and resistance to your legs and is a great option for lower body muscle building and fat loss.

To perform this exercise, follow these steps:

Start in a position similar to the single-leg stretch.

Bring one leg out in front of you.

Raise your other leg, and bring it as close to your chest as you can.

Push your extended leg out as far as you can, and contract your raised leg, bringing it as close to yourself as you can.

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, and switch sides.

#5 Single Straight Leg Lift

The single straight leg lift is a great way to open up the hamstrings and use the back as support. You can get even better results by alternating this exercise with one of the others on this list in quick succession.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Lie on your back, with your legs extended, feet flexed, and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Keep your pelvis tucked under, spine straight, and shoulders down.

Lift your right leg as high as you can without losing pelvic control or arching the back too much (this is called a 'flat' back).

Hold for three seconds, and lower it slowly till it's flat again out to the side before repeating with the left leg to complete one rep.

Do two sets of ten reps per leg for a total of 20 reps.

#6 Elephant

This is a great Pilates exercise if you're trying to relieve some stiffness in your back. and burn some extra calories. If you have chronic back issues, or need to relieve some stiffness, try this move, as it checks all those boxes.

Here's how it's done:

Stand on a raised surface (preferably a pilates bench), and grab onto a platform like a chair or some boxes. Get on your toes, and push forward.

Start in a position with your hands on your hips.

Roll your shoulders back and down away from the ears, and press the chest forward, fully extending through the spine to form an arch.

Hold for 30 seconds (or as long as you can handle).

Takeaway

Pilates is an effective workout for weight loss. It not only helps you lose fat but also strengthens the core and improves posture.

Pilates can make you stronger, leaner, and more flexible so that you can enjoy a healthier life with less strain on the joints.

