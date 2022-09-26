6 Popular Strength Training Exercises for Weight Loss

Strength training is a great way to exercise, get in shape, and strengthen the muscles. It's also an excellent way to lose weight, as well as build muscle mass — which can help burn calories even when you're not exercising.

Unlike cardio workouts that burn fat primarily in the thighs and glutes, strength training helps build muscle all over the body — including in places like the arms and shoulders. Here are a few best exercises for weight loss:

Popular Strength Training Exercises for Fat Loss

Here's a look at six such workouts:

#1 Squat

The squat is a simple exercise that can be done at home or at the gym. It strengthens the lower body muscles and also improves cardiovascular fitness.

To do this exercise:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and squat down as if you're sitting on a chair.

Keep your back straight and chest out throughout the movement.

Hold for a second at the bottom of each rep before rising to the starting position again.

#2 Deadlift

To do a deadlift:

Stand next to a barbell, with your feet hip-width apart.

Bend at your knees and hips, keeping your back straight and chest high.

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip that’s slightly wider than shoulder width (you may want to use gloves).

Lift the weight by extending through your hips and knees till you're upright again.

Squeeze your glutes as you lift the weight off the floor, lowering it till you feel it in your hamstrings.

Do not let go of the barbell. Pause for a second before performing another rep.

Beginners should only do one to two sets of eight to ten reps of deadlifts. As you become stronger, build up to three sets of eight reps or five sets of five reps per workout session.

#3 Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a great exercise for building strength and burning fat. It works multiple muscle groups, including the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core (abs and lower back), upper back, and shoulders.

Here's how it's done:

Grab hold of the handle in one hand with an overhand grip. Stand up straight with feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend at the knees till you're about 45 degrees from being parallel with the floor (you should look as if you’re about to sit down).

While maintaining this position with your knees slightly bent throughout the movement—otherwise known as squatting, swing your hips back behind you while keeping them facing forward at all times.

That will bring the arm that's holding onto the kettlebell up towards chest height while also shifting weight into the heels so that they're positioned firmly on the ground.

Push through your heels into the ground while forcefully extending your arms overhead till they're locked out.

Reverse direction immediately by dropping your hips down towards the floor while allowing the kettlebell to travel.

#4 Lunge

A lunge is a great exercise for the lower body, as it targets the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves.

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart or slightly wider.

Step forward with one foot into a lunge position. Your back leg and front knee should be bent at 90 degrees.

Pause for two seconds before pushing yourself back up to standing on both feet again. Repeat ten times on each side for optimal results,

After completing five sets of ten lunges (total of 50), rest for about 60 seconds before repeating two more times or till fatigue sets in (which will likely happen after about four sets).

#5 Push-up

A push-up is a classic bodyweight exercise that targets multiple muscle groups in the upper body.

If you've never done a push-up before, it might be harder than you expect, but don't let that deter you. The key to building strength is to start with the basics, and work your way up. So get ready for some major gains by following these steps:

Start in a plank position on hands and toes (with feet together). Lower yourself down till your chest nearly touches the floor, and push yourself back up again.

If that seems too difficult, try starting from all fours (hands and knees) instead of standing straight up. You should be able to control the movement better when there's less weight in the lower body.

If both options are too hard for you, try doing this exercise against a wall till it becomes easier.

#6 Bent-over Row

The bent-over row is a popular back exercise that targets the latissimus dorsi, upper, and middle back while keeping the lower back engaged.

You can change the muscles targeted by playing around with the grips. A wider grip intensifies the focus on the upper back, while a narrow, underhand grip brings the lats to the forefront. Keep these tips in mind when you do bent-over rows.

This exercise is done as follows:

Make sure your back stays flat, and your chest is up. You don't want to round over or arch your back as you pull the weight up.

The goal of this exercise is to pull the weight to your chest. Slowly lower it back down till your arms are straight.

If you're using a barbell with weights in each end, lift both ends at once so that they're at chest level when lifted together (not one above the other).

You can do bent-over rows with dumbbells or a barbell for added difficulty and challenge.

Takeaway

Strength training is a great way to get in shape, strengthen the muscles, and improve fitness. It's also an important part of any weight loss programme.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far