6 Powerful Fat Burning Exercises to do Every Day

We've all heard how important it is to exercise, but sometimes it can be difficult to know what kind of workout to do.

In this post, we're going to share with you a few top fat-burning exercises anyone can do at home. These exercises will help tone you up and improve your fitness too.

Fat-Burning Exercises to do Every Day

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Burpee

Burpees are a super effective fat-burning exercise that can help you get rid of those extra pounds and burn many calories in a short period.

A burpee is a full body workout that works out all the muscle groups, including the chest, back, arms, and core. That makes it one of the most effective exercises for weight loss, as it targets many muscle groups simultaneously.

How to do a burpee:

Stand upright with feet hip-width apart.

Bend down into a squat position with hands on floor directly under shoulders (or slightly wider depending on how tight your hamstrings are).

Kick your legs backwards behind you till your feet land close together with toes pointing forward or slightly outwards from hips (depending on flexibility). The arms should remain straight in front of you throughout the movement.

#2 Side Plank

Side planks are a great exercise for the obliques and can be used as a unilateral exercise to target each side. The benefits of performing planks include increased core strength, improved posture, and more efficient breathing

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your side, with your feet together and elbow bent at 90 degrees.

Prop up onto your forearm so that it’s under your shoulder, and straighten the other arm in front of you for balance.

Squeeze inwards with your hip, and keep your core tight; hold for 30 seconds to start with, building up to 60 seconds per set.

Repeat two or three times on each side if you can handle it.

#3 Sprint

Sprinting is a great way to burn fat. It’s also incredibly easy and can be performed anywhere, so it’s perfect for those on the go.

To do it:

Run as fast as possible for 30-60 seconds; walk or jog slowly back to where you started before repeating again till you have completed 10-12 intervals.

Aim for 3-5 sets of these in each session; with each set lasting between 45 seconds and 2 minutes, depending on your fitness.

#4 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a very simple exercise anyone can do, no matter what shape or form they're in. They're also a great way to increase heart rate and burn calories without putting any strain, which is why they're an excellent warm-up exercise.

Try doing jumping jacks at any time of day; they're easy enough to do while waiting for the bus or while watching Netflix. They're also a good cardio exercise in their own right, so don't be afraid to take them up a notch once you've mastered the basics.

#5 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great exercise to do at home and with friends. This fat burning exercise is effective, as it works the core, arms, and shoulders.

It's done as follows:

Get into a plank position, with your arms straight and in line with the body.

Lift one leg off the floor, and bring it towards your chest while bringing that knee up as far as possible without allowing your torso move forward or backward (keep it still).

Return to the starting position by bringing the other leg toward you and repeating the same movement for about 30 seconds before switching legs for another 30 seconds.

You can increase difficulty by holding weights or using an incline on the floor so that both movements are tougher than just doing them from floor level without additional resistance.

#6 Squat Jump

Squat jumps are an intense way to train the legs and break a sweat at the same time.

They work simultaneously as a strength training exercise as well as a cardio workout. This exercise can not only tone your legs but also work the glutes and core muscles to help increase strength and stability in the lower body.

Here's how you do them:

Standing with feet shoulder-width apart and hands on hips; bend knees to 90 degrees, and sit back into a squat.

Jump up as high as possible, landing softly. Repeat 20 times for three sets.

Takeaway

Fat burning exercises are a great option to burn body fat. When you combine them with cardio, you get better results. The best part about these exercises is that there's no equipment required, so they can be done anywhere and at any time.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes