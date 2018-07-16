Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Proven Belly Fat Exercises That Guarantee Results

16 Jul 2018

We all want a trimmed waistline, isn’t it? Well, getting a flat belly is not an easy task. It is important to work on your core muscles which is one of the steps to remove belly fat. Exercises keep your metabolism operating at peak efficiency an helps your cause of attaining the desired result.

The belly fat comprises of two different types of fatty tissues – visceral fat and subcutaneous fat. Subcutaneous fat is stored directly below your skin whereas visceral fat is much harder to identify as it’s stored around your internal organs in your abdominal region, including your liver, pancreas and intestines. High visceral fat storage has also been linked to breast cancer, colorectal cancer stroke, Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Your overall nutrition intake and your food habits is an important factor that will also help you determine how you get a flat belly. Here are some of the exercises that can help you for the same.

#1 Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches will help you to increase ab strength and targets your lower abdomen. This exercise also helps in maintaining the lower back stability. It engages the lower layers of your abdominal muscles, the transverse abdominis giving you a flat belly.

Instructions

Step 1: Lie down on the floor in a traditional crunch position, your feet bent at your knees and hands under your head or extend them at your sides.

Step 2: Press your lower back into the floor and lift your feet off of the ground. Keep your knees together, bent at 90-degree angles

Step 3: Using your core, pull your knees to your chest.

Step 4: Return to the starting position without touching your feet on the floor.

Important Tips: Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps each. You can make the exercise harder by lifting your head and shoulders with legs. To avoid injury do not arch your back.

Page 1 of 6 Next
