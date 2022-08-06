6 Quick HIIT Exercises For Fat Loss

HIIT exercise is one of the best ways to lose fat. It can also help you increase your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day.

HIIT exercises are short, intense workouts that involve a variety of different movements, such as squats and burpees. To burn fat, try HIIT exercises that'll work up a sweat.

Quick HIIT Exercises For Fat Loss

Here's a look at six such workouts:

#1 Burpee

Here's how it's done:

Start in a standing position. Lower yourself into a squat.

Jump your feet back, and land in a push-up position.

Push yourself up, and jump as high as you can.

Land in a squat position; jump your feet back and stand up again to complete one rep.

#2 Walking Lunge

Walking lunges are one of the most effective exercises for fat loss. They're easy to do. They work multiple muscle groups and can be done anywhere you have a flat surface.

Here's how to do them:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart

Step forward with one leg, and lower yourself down till that knee almost touches the ground (don't let it touch, though).

Push back up with that leg, and switch feet so that you're stepping forward again with your other foot.

Repeat this motion for about 30 seconds or as long as you can comfortably manage before switching legs again.

#3 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a classic cardio exercise that can help burn more fat and calories, boost your metabolism, and improve your overall health. They're also easy to do at home or at the gym.

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to do a jumping jack:

Stand with feet together, arms by your sides.

Jump up while separating legs into a wide 'V'.

Bring your arms up overhead, with fingers interlaced (this is the jumping jack part).

Return to the start position, and repeat for 30 seconds.

Do as many as you can in 30 seconds

#4 Toe Touch

Toe touches are one of the most effective exercises for burning fat. They're simple to do, so you can squeeze them into your busy schedule easily.

To perform toe touches, stand in an upright position, with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Flex your feet firmly against the floor, and reach as far as possible forward till you can almost touch your toes with both hands.

Pause briefly before pulling back again to starting position in a slow controlled manner for one repetition of toe touches done correctly. Repeat this exercise continuously for 30 seconds as many times as possible. You may consider breaking up the exercise into two 15-second sets.

#5 Mountain Climber

The mountain climber is a great exercise for your glutes, quads and core.

Here's how to do it:

Start in a push-up position with your hands on the floor directly under your shoulders. Your feet should be together and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Keeping your body straight, pull one foot in towards you at about 45 degrees away from the body (not directly above the hip) while keeping the other foot flat on the floor.

Return to te starting position without letting go of that knee being pulled up as far as possible, and repeat on the other side.

Keep alternating sides while maintaining form throughout both movements till you're done with all reps or feel like quitting.

#6 Squat Jump

To do a squat jump, start by standing with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Bend your knees, and lower into a squat position with an upright torso. Jump up as high as possible, and land lightly in the starting position.

Perform the desired number of reps (don’t forget to have fun). If you're new to this exercise, aim for three sets of 15 reps each time you perform it with two to three minutes of rest in between sets. Once you’ve mastered it, though, try doing five sets of 30 seconds each, but still take breaks.

Takeaway

HIIT workouts are one of the best ways to burn fat and improve your health. HIIT is all about getting your heart rate up, improving endurance and building lean muscle mass through short bouts of near maximal effort or near maximal power output, followed by rest periods (recovery), allowing you to go at it again with intensity.

They’re also very easy to do, with just a few pieces of equipment or no equipment at all. HIIT exercises can be done in small spaces like your home or office without any equipment. Just use your body as resistance, like jumping jacks.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you do cardio? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far