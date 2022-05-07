6 Reasons Why You Should Drink Plenty of Water

Water is one of the six essential nutrients and our body needs it everyday in order to function efficiently. The majority of our body’s systems rely heavily on water to carry out everyday processes of living.

Sure, most of our body is made up of water anyway, so why do we need to replenish it regularly? Well, a lot of that water is often displaced because of breathing, sweating, urination, and even bowel movements.

𝒇. @momentsofence gentle reminder: take a deep breath and drink water gentle reminder: take a deep breath and drink water

However, we often hear about the importance of drinking 10 to 12 glasses of water each day. Surely, we don’t excrete that much water everyday, so what’s the deal? What benefits could drinking that much water provide?

6 reasons we need to drink lots of water

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons we should be drinking the recommended amount of water in a day.

First Doctor @firstdoctorr water is life... drink some life now water is life... drink some life now

1) Absorbs nutrients and aids in digestion

Most micronutrients are water-soluble, i.e. they are absorbed by the body only if there is water present. This includes all B-complex vitamins as well as vitamin C. Aside from that, macronutrients are also better digested by the body when your intake of water is adequate. Food is better broken down and passed through the digestive system, and toxins are also flushed out with ease.

2) Keeps your body energised

When the cells in your body are not fed with adequate water, they tend to become more fatigued. This includes muscle cells. Fatigued muscle cells can tamper with your physical performance and overall energy levels. You may have noticed improved performance while exercising when you regularly hydrate during the session.

3) Regulates body fluids

As discussed above, the majority of our body is water, meaning there are many fluids present in our body that help with functions such as digestion, blood circulation, nutrient transportation, production of saliva, etc. All these functions may be impaired when your body is dehydrated, often indicated by headaches and dry lips.

It's important to replenish fluids. Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov

4) Prevents constipation

Sure, adequate intake of fiber does help keep constipation away. However, that’s not all you need. Adequate water consumption ensures that it passes through the GI tract and aids with bowel movements. Without sufficient fluid, the colon extracts water from stools to keep the body hydrated, thereby leading to constipation.

5) Keeps skin fresh

The skin is probably the most obvious indicator of hydration levels in the body. When you are dehydrated, it shows in the form of dry or cracked skin. Water helps keep your skin hydrated and fresh, preventing most additional bumps and rashes.

Hydration keeps your skin fresh. Image via Pexels/Fernanda Latronico

6) Regulates body temperature

You may have noticed your body excretes more water than usual in hot environments or during physical activity. Sweating is the body’s natural way of keeping you cool externally, but what about the internals? That’s when consuming water comes into play; it regulates the temperature inside your body and prevents dehydration.

The above reasons make it clear that water plays a vital role in our body and ensures smooth functioning. That being said, it’s important to make sure you do not overhydrate, as this can sometimes dissolve the nutrients you consume instead of absorbing them.

Ahmed Ali @MrAhmednurAli Every day I’m like “I should drink more water” and then I drink a gallon of coffee. Every day I’m like “I should drink more water” and then I drink a gallon of coffee.

Of course, drinking teas and juices is perfectly alright, but do not use them as a substitute for water. While certain fruits and vegetables do provide hydration to the body, nothing beats actual water. So be sure to fill up your bottle and sip from it regularly through the day!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you drink enough water in a day? Definitely! I try my best. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur