6 Shadow Boxing Combos For Fat Loss

Shadow boxing combos are a great way to burn calories, boost muscle endurance and improve stamina. These combos usually focus on posture and energy rather than focusing on muscles and mass.

You won't be using a boxing bag, which reduces muscle impact. However, you’ll still be using your bodyweight as resistance to maintain stability, and push through with your bodyweight and others.

You can try shadow boxing combos if you want to change your overall cardio routine or want to bring in some variation to your workout.

Shadow Boxing Combos for Weight Loss

Here are six shadow boxing combos that use foundational boxing movements you can practice along with your workout routine to trigger weight loss.

However, it's pertinent to note that you cannot achieve fat loss in specific body parts; spot reduction is impossible. Coming back to boxing moves, these are the six shadow boxing combos:

1) Jab + Cross + Jab

2) Jab + Jab + Cross

3) Jab + Rear Hook + Uppercut

4) Uppercut + Cross + Jab

5) Hook + Rear Uppercut + Jab

6) Cross + Hook + Rear Uppercut.

Boxing Terms to Know

Before you begin the shadow boxing combos, it's important to understand what each of the terms mean and the correct way of doing it:

Jab

The jab is the very first boxing move that's taught and is an important part of almost all shadow boxing combos. To do a jab, take the boxing stance (one leg in front and one behind). Hold your hands close to your body, protecting your face.

To jab, extend your right hand forward (if your right leg is in front or vice versa), transferring your weight forward. Do the same with your left hand if you're a left-hander. Use your shoulders and hips to drive the punch, and your palms should rotate so that your thumbs are facing downwards.

While throwing the jab, your front foot should move slightly forward, and the heel should come up. Keeping your core engaged will help with balance at this point. As soon as you’re done with the jab, bring your hand back to the starting position. For the entire duration, your free hand should remain near your chin to protect your face.

Cross

A cross is a similar move to the jab, but this time the opposite hand moves forward.

Therefore, if your right leg is in front, your left hand will move forward to punch, but it goes slightly over to the right side in a cross pattern, and vice versa. During this movement, use your hips and shoulders for the drive, and the back foot’s heel should slightly lift off the ground to provide the driving force.

Hook

The hook is throwing a punch with the opposite hand in a rounded motion. So, if a jab hits your opponent in the front of their face, a hook would aim for their cheeks.

The drive for the hook comes from the rotation of the hips and the legs. It’s absolutely important to drive through but not lean forward when throwing a hook.

Rear Hook

A rear hook is the same as a hook but done with the opposite hand. If your right leg is forward, you would throw a hook with your left hand.

In a reverse hook, you don’t have to transfer any weight to the front before the punch. The rear hook takes its course as you drive through with your hips and shoulders.

Uppercut

An uppercut is a boxing move used to throw a punch underneath the chin. To throw an uppercut, drive your weight backwards before using it to drive your hand upwards, rotating through with the hips and shoulders.

Rear Uppercut

Rear uppercut is same as the uppercut, but you’ll use your opposite hand. So, if your right leg is forward, you’ll be using your left hand to throw an uppercut.

