6 Simple Exercises to Prevent Hamstring Injuries

The hamstring is one of the most commonly injured muscles. It's also very prone to a relapse. The reason for that is: hamstrings normally remain tight and stiff, so if yo, especially sportspeople, don't warm up properly before performing rigorous exercise, the hamstring can get injured.

The best way to prevent a hamstring injury is to stretch the muscles properly - both before and after a workout. There are many muscles in the lower body that work in close co-ordination to perform any kind of movement. If you stretch and strengthen these muscles daily, chances of injury get significantly reduced.

It's especially important for athletes to focus on their hamstrings, explaining why athletes perform stretches diligently. Whether you're an athlete, student or working professional, regular stretching of not just the hamstrings but entire body can help keep the muscles loose and flexible.

Stretching and releasing tension from the hamstrings feels especially great and is mentally very calming - as you will learn if you perform the following stretches:

Simple Exercises to Prevent Hamstring Injuries

Check out the following six stretches and exercises you can do to prevent injuries.

1) One-legged standing hamstring stretch

One of the simplest stretches for the lower body is the one-legged standing hamstring stretch. You can perform it anywhere — at home, at work, or even outside — and is very easy.

Instructions:

On a firm surface, raise one heel as high as you can comfortably while standing.

Your raised leg's knee should be slightly bent.

Keep your standing leg straight for ten seconds while applying pressure to your lifted heel. Pause for ten seconds.

For 20 seconds, slowly tilt your hips forward to move your chest toward your raised leg.

You should finish two or three sets of three repetitions on each side.

You can change the stretch's difficulty by varying the height of your lifted heel.

2) Hip Flexor Stretch

The hip flexors must be loose and flexible to prevent pulled hamstrings.

Instructions:

Kneel with one leg on the floor in front of you and the other on the pillow.

If you need to maintain your balance, hold onto something.

Tilt your pelvis backwards while pushing your hips forward. That's important because if your pelvis tilts forward, the stretch won't be as effective.

Maintain your position while grabbing your foot.

You might need to wrap a belt or towel around your foot if you're extremely stiff.

Do the stretch three times, holding it for 30 seconds on each leg.

3) Seated Hamstring Stretch

This is an excellent stretch that can not only relieve muscle tension but also calm the nervous system.

Instructions:

Place one leg on the inside of your upper thigh and the other on the ground as you sit down.

You might find that sitting on a pillow that lifts you a little helps if your hamstrings are extremely tight.

Try to touch your toes with your hands. You probably won't be able to get to your foot.

Simply extend your leg as far as you can while maintaining your ability to keep your knee straight, which shouldn't be too challenging.

Your leg should be straight in front of you, and hips and shoulders should be in a straight line.

After 30 seconds of holding the stretch, switch sides, and repeat three times.

4) Piriformis Stretch

During hip extension, the piriformis muscle rotates the femur, and during hip flexion, it abducts the femur.

Abduction of the femur is essential for walking, as it transfers the bodyweight to the opposite side, preventing falls. Stretching this muscle is essential for preventing injury.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor or yoga mat with both knees bent. You should cross your right leg over your left.

Place the left hand on the shin and the right hand on the knee.

Pull with both hands to cause your knee to move diagonally toward your left shoulder. It should feel as though your right buttock is being stretched.

Additionally, pull with your hand on the shin. That rotates the hip and strengthens the stretch.

Ensure that the knee crosses your body.

Hold the stretch for 30 seconds; switch sides, and repeat the exercise three times.

5) Toe Touch

A simple and traditional stretch for the lower back, glutes, and calves is to touch your toes. This is a commonly suggested exercise for all age and fitness levels.

Instructions:

Your feet should be hip-width apart as you stand.

Move your arms down the backs of your thighs to your feet while bending at your hips.

If you can touch your shins or ankles, keep lowering your arms till you feel a stretch at the back of your legs.

For 30 seconds, maintain the position. Repeat.

6) Towel Hamstring Stretch

Regularly stretching the calves and hamstrings with this exercise can help avoid foot pain.

The Achilles tendon is a tough band of tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone's back. By stretching these muscles, you can prevent lower leg strains and cramps, which in turn would prevent injuries.

Instructions:

As you sit with one leg extended in front of you, wrap a towel around the toes and ball of your foot.

Lie down in the same position; your leg will rise up from the ground at an angle of 90 degrees.

Pull the fabric till you feel a stretch behind your lower thigh from both ends.

Repeat three times on each leg while holding each stretch for 30 seconds.

Takeaway

The hamstrings are a major muscle group that should be stretched to keep them flexible and strong.

Check out our articles on how to keep your hamstrings strong and healthy: basic hamstring workouts for beginners, best hamstring exercises for stronger legs, and best exercises to build and boost your hamstring muscles.

