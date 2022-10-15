6 Simple Waist Slimming Exercises For Women

Waist slimming exercises are essential for maintaining a slim waistline. The best way to lose weight is through a healthy diet and regular exercise.

An effective way of losing fat from various parts of the body is through strength training exercises as opposed to endless cardio. One such effective exercise group is waist slimming exercises.

They target the abdominal muscles while also toning up other parts of the body, such as the arms and legs. Here are some easy ways to tone up your waistline:

Simple Waist Slimming Exercises For Women

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are great for the glutes and hamstrings. This movement also includes the hips and core muscles, like the obliques and transverse abdominus.

Many women look forward to this exercise, as it's easy to do and doesn't require a lot of equipment or space. Swings can be performed while standing or seated on an exercise ball.

Here's how it's done:

Start with your feet hip-width apart, knees bent, and the kettlebell held at chest height with both hands wrapped around the handle in front of you (or use one hand if using two kettlebells).

Make sure the lower back is straight as you squat down till your thighs are parallel with the floor. Stand up keeping the weight on your heels (do not hyperextend your knees).

Repeat for the desired number of reps before switching sides or moving on to another movement.

#2 Side Bend

Side bends are a great way to tone the lower ab muscles and slim down the waist. They engage the core muscles that may be overlooked in other exercises, making this exercise a great option for get slimmer.

Here's how it's done:

Stand up, and place your feet hip-width apart.

Bring your arms by your side, and grab a dumbbell with each arm.

Bend from the waist to one side as far as possible without arching the back or touching your hand to the floor.

Return till the waist is straight, and repeat on the other side for one set of 8–10 repetitions on each leg (10–12 sets total).

Increase the range of motion by standing closer together or holding weights in each hand during the exercise.

Also try leaning forward slightly during side bends to increase intensity while maintaining good postur or /postural alignment.

#3 Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are a semi-advanced modification of standard crunches. They're a little harder to do, but they offer so much more than basic crunches in terms of muscular contraction.

To do them, follow these steps:

Lie on your back, and bring your knees up to a 90-degree angle.

Place your hands behind your head, and bring your head up slightly, using your arms as support.

Keep your palms facing down towards the floor and elbows pointing behind you at a 45-degree angle to the body (you can use a pillow, if it feels too difficult).

Keeping the upper body still, engage your core muscles, and slowly rotate from side to side in a bicycle motion for 30 seconds per side or till you're fatigued.

#4 Plank

Planks are a great way to strengthen the core, as well as work on posture and balance.

Here's how you can do them:

Sart by lying down on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Place both hands directly under your shoulders, and extend your body up so that only the tip of the toes are touching the ground.

Hold this position for 30 seconds or longer (but don't hold it too long to avoid getting fatigued).

#5 Mountain Climber

It's a great full body option to help you slim down and get leaner. It targets the core, legs, and arms, which allows you to include it into in day of your training schedule.

Here's how you can do them:

Start off in a push-up position with hands on the floor directly beneath your shoulders, legs extended behind you, and toes tucked.

Bring both knees toward the chest as you simultaneously lift your hips up into the air to touch your heels together.

Slowly lower back to the starting position while keeping your arms straight and body in a plank position (arms shoulder-width apart).

#6 Lunge

Lunges are one of the best low-impact exercises, as they utilize all the leg muscles and keep you balanced. It's important to use proper form when doing lunges, especially if you're carrying weights.

Here's how it's done:

To do a lunge with no weight, stand with feet together, and step forward with one foot till the hips are bent at 90 degrees.

Hold for a second as you reach down ahead of you.

Slowly push off the back foot to return to the starting position.

Takeaway

Pick one of the aforementioned workouts to get started. If you want a more advanced routine, try adding some of the other movements mentioned above.

Our favorite workout is the one using kettlebells, as it combines cardio and strength training into one efficient workout session that works multiple muscle groups at once.

