6 Six-Pack Abs Workouts You Can Do At Home To Get Ripped Abs 

6-pack abs do not only look great, but they are a lot of work. It is not easy to get them and it is definitely not easy to maintain them. So we have brought to you an all-inclusive guide to get ripped abs. By all-inclusive we mean, some very important tips and an abs workout that will definitely get you the desired results. First, let us look at some pointers that we must remember:

1. Diet is extremely important. It is a myth that exercise alone can get you 6 pack abs. the ratio of diet to exercise is 70:30. That is, diet is 70 per cent of your total efforts. Be very strict and rigid when it comes to what you eat.

2. Include a lot of protein in your diet. This is mainly because protein helps you to burn fat and build muscles. Also, when your body processes protein, it burns a lot of calories. Therefore, incorporate protein in your diet.

3. Remember that there is a difference between healthy fat and unhealthy fat. Therefore, you need not give up fats altogether. Nuts, olive oil, etc. can be added to your diet as they come in the healthy fat list. Healthy fat is important because it helps control the level of insulin in your body. Note that insulin level is related to belly fat directly. Hence, healthy fats are actually a blessing in disguise. You will have to maintain a certain level of it, though, as too much of anything is bad.

4. Cardio is the best way to lose weight. Even if you follow the workout schedule mentioned below, include a 40-45 minutes cardio session in your workout. Do it at least 5 times a week. It can be anything that you are comfortable with, running, walking, cycling, swimming etc.

5. Drink lots of water. Water is an amazing way to detoxify. It keeps you hydrated and energetic.

Now, let us look at a workout that you can do at home to get ripped 6-pack abs:

#1 Towel Roll Outs

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on all your fours such that your palms are directly under your shoulders and your knees are directly under your hips. Do not arch your back.

Step 2: Place a towel under both your palms.

Step 3: Push your hips and abs forward such that your arms straighten in front of you. Make sure that you do not curl your body while you do this motion.

Step 4: Go as far as possible and pull yourself back to the starting position.

Do this exercise for 3 minutes. Take 2 rests in the middle and do as many times as you can.

