6 Best Slam Ball Exercises for Fat Loss

A slam ball is a versatile piece of equipment that offers a plethora of benefits. From enhancing your cardio endurance and boosting your power to developing muscular strength and aiding fat loss, slam balls are perfect for adding that extra spark to your workout routine.

A slam ball can be used as a substitute for many resistance exercises, including overhead press, squats or deadlifts, or you can simply throw it as part of your HIIT circuit training. Best of all, you can perform a full body workout session with nothing more than this small yet powerful equipment to level up your fat loss journey.

So, are you ready to incorporate this versatile piece of equipment into your fitness routine? Here are a few exercises you might want to start with.

Best Slam Ball Exercises for Fat Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Squat Throw

Squat throws are a great full body exercise that largely targets the quads, and to a lesser degree also works on the hamstrings, glutes, shoulders and triceps.

How to do it?

Position your feet at the hip distance, and stand straight with your toes slightly pointed outward. Hold the slam ball at your chest level, and squat down while maintaining an engaged core and keeping the ball stable. Slowly come out of your squat, and immediately push the ball ahead of you. Make sure to push the ball as explosively and fast as you can. Repeat.

2) Overhead Lunge

Overhead slam ball lunges are another great example of a full body workout that works on your glutes and quads. Additionally, with the ball overhead, you can also work your shoulders and core strength.

How to do it?

Stand upright while holding the ball over your head with your arms fully extended. Keeping your shoulders stabilised and arms straight, take a step forward, lowering your back knee towards the ground.

Step back with your front leg to the initial position, and repeat the movement with the opposite leg. Perform alternating lunges with the ball positioned over your head.

3) Russian Twist

The slam ball Russian twist is one of the best exercises if you're looking to work on your oblique, glutes and hamstrings. It's also a great exercise to practice if you have balance issues, as this workout works on your stabiliser muscles, which helps enhance your balance and coordination.

How to do it?

Start the exercise by positioning your body in a V-sit position with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Hold the ball with both hands, and begin to twist it from side to side. Make sure to keep your abs tight, and engage your entire waist throughout the exercise.

4) Slam Ball Toe Touch

A toe touch forces you to tighten your core and abs throughout the movement. This exercise is a great way to work on all your major muscles while focusing mostly on core strength. Moreover, when you add a ball to the exercise, you start activating your entire core muscles and stabiliser muscles as well.

How to do it?

Begin the exercise by lying on your back with both your arms extended above your head and the ball resting between your hands. Make sure to hold the ball using a firm grip.

Keeping your core muscles tight, lift your legs and arms at once, and bring your toes and the ball towards the middle with your shoulders slightly off the floor. Lower yourself back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

5) Flutter Kick

Flutter kicks are a very effective full body exercise, focusing largely on the abs. This exercise requires you to focus on your coordination while also engaging your core muscles.

How to do it?

Lie on your back, and hold the slam ball above your head. Keeping your core engaged, lift your arms above your chest, and simultaneously lift your legs a few inches off the floor.

Keep your upper body stable, and squeeze your legs and glutes to move them in a flutter kick motion. Bring the ball and your legs down, and repeat the entire movement.

6) Slam Ball Burpee

A typical burpee largely focuses on your muscular strength and endurance in both your lower and upper body, primarily targeting your abs, glutes, hips, chest and shoulders. However, when you add a ball to the movement, it forces you to use all those muscles even more.

How to do it?

Stand straight, and hold the slam ball over your head. Slam the ball to the floor as explosively as you can, and squat down. Place your hands on the ball, and jump out into a push-up position. Jump back into a squat, and jump vertically as high as you can while holding the ball over your head. Repeat.

Takeaway

By incorporating the aforementioned slam ball exercises into your full body workout regime, you can achieve a tougher and more result-worthy workout for your body. Not to mention, these exercises can also help you lose weight fast.

