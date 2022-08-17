6 Strength Training Exercises to Power Your Soccer Game

Soccer (football) is a highly celebrated sport across the globe, played and watched by millions.

However fun the sport is, accessory work is important to strengthen the muscles and condition the body if you want to play it to the best of your abilities. It’s not just the legs. Your upper body also plays a key role in how well you play soccer.

Best Exercises to Get Better in Soccer

Here're a look at six of the best strength exercises to target various muscles in the body, and strengthen and condition them to help you play soccer better. Let's get started:

#1 Walking Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet together. Take a big step out with your right leg, and get into a lunge, driving your left knee to the floor.

Stand back up on your right leg, and bring your left leg forward, stepping it out and shifting your weight onto it for your next rep.

Repeat this move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#2 Lateral Lunge

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep them flat with your toes pointing forward.

Drive your right knee forward, and lower your body towards the ground till your right thigh is parallel to the floor. Ensure that your left leg stays straight.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#3 Lateral Band Walk

Here's how it's done:

Wrap a resistance band around your knees or calves. Stand straight with your feet together.

Take a big step out to your right side, shifting your weight onto your right leg.

Bring your left leg in next to the right leg.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#4 Box Step-up

It's done as follows:

Stand straight in front of a box or bench.

Step your right foot onto it, shifting your weight to your right leg.

Step up onto the box, straightening your right leg and bringing your left leg up straight next to it.

Step off the box before getting into your next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#5 Russian Twist

Here's how it's done:

Sit down on the floor. Bend your knees in front of you, and lean back slightly.

Get your feet off the floor, and balance yourself on your pelvis. Join your hands in front of your chest, or hold a med ball.

Twist to your right side, rotating your shoulders to touch the ball to the floor on the right.

Twist to the left in the same fashion.

Repeat this move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

#6 Med Ball Slam

It's done as follows:

Hold a medicine ball in your hands, and stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Raise the ball up in the air, and swiftly bring it back down to slam it hard into the ground.

Squat down to pick the ball up, and get into your next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your training regime to improve your soccer game. Your power and movements will become easier, helping you carry through the game more efficiently. Make sure to get plenty of rest, and eat well too.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you play soccer? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav