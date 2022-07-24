6 Superfood To Help Fight Acne

Acne is a common problem faced by people of all ages. It mostly begins during adolescence and can continue into your early adult years. While the exact cause for acne is unknown, it's mostly attributed to the hormonal changes that come with puberty. Although it may seem like an issue that lasts forever, it can be improved with some simple changes to your diet.

By changes, we don’t mean anything major. It's important to ensure you stick to foods that aren’t too oily or dense in saturated fats. However, there are certain superfoods that can help you combat acne, helping you clear and brighten your skin over time.

Superfoods to Combat Acne

Here are six foods that can help you fight acne. Having them regularly can help clear your skin and improve your acne.

1) Lemon

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which is a great compound for healthy skin. In fact, vitamin C extracts are used in lots of skincare products these days. Having some lemon water once a day can help provide enough vitamin C to tighten your skin and eradicate blemishes.

2) Berries

Berries are dense in antioxidants, such as vitamins A and C, which are also are also great compounds for the skin. These are good foods to reduce dark spots as well as acne. These compounds can also be found in brightly coloured fruits and vegetables.

3) Legumes

Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and kidney beans are all low-GI foods, meaning they don’t raise your blood sugar too high after consumption. That means fewer acne flare-ups. Studies have shown that regular consumption of high-GI foods can contribute to acne development.

4) Avocado

Not only is avocado rich in vitamin C, it’s rich in vitamin E as well. Vitamin E can help nourish the skin and reduce acne development. It can also reduce inflammation of the skin, keeping it moisturised and healthy.

5) Nuts

Nuts are a prime source of healthy fats. They are also rich in minerals that can help improve acne. Studies have linked the development of acne to deficiencies of certain minerals like zinc, iron and selenium. Nuts can provide these nutrients and more to ensure smooth, healthy skin.

6) Fatty Fish

Certain fish like salmon, cod, mackerel and others are a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These compounds can help reduce skin inflammation, reducing clogging of your pores, which can lead to acne development. Consuming these fishes once or twice a week is sufficient to gain the nutrients from this superfood.

Takeaway

Fighting acne is challenging, but you can cut down on the expensive serums and creams to settle for easier alternatives, like more micronutrients in your diet. Add these foods to your diet regularly, and watch how it helps clear out your skin, and reduce your acne.

