6 Tasty Keto Snacks That You Will Enjoy

One diet form we are very intrigued by is the Keto Diet. It is a diet that includes consumption of low carbohydrates and high fat and is known to help with weight loss and other conditions like epilepsy and diabetes.

Some people have also stated that a Keto diet helps with certain kinds of cancer, heart diseases, Alzheimer’s, acne and other health conditions. The carbs intake is usually limited to somewhere between 20-50 grams per day and food items that are a part of this diet are mostly seafood, cheeses, avocados, eggs, meat, yogurt, olive and coconut oil, nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews and many other.

Some food items that are avoided in this diet are sugary foods, fruits and fruit juices, grains, root vegetables etc. There are different kinds of Keto diets namely Standard Keto, Cyclical Keto, Targeted Keto and High Protein Keto.

Some important points to remember:

1.    A lot of people vouch for the fact that Keto makes you feel full and it is okay to skip meals.

2.    Keto can be expensive and hence before you dive into it, look for cheaper alternatives to staple Keto foods. Make a budget and follow it diligently.

3.    Planning your meals in advance can be a huge plus. If you are going out for a meal and you know they aren’t Keto friendly, plan and cook your food in advance.

4.    Talk to and find a Keto friend. It is always easier when you have a friend who can monitor and motivate you through the journey.

5.    There can be a few side effects of this diet like sugar cravings, irritability, insomnia, nausea etc. These usually stay for a few days and go away the moment your body adjusts to the diet. Stay hydrated and consume a lot of mineral loaded food items. These two things will help you with all the side effects!

Let's look at some delicious Keto Snacks that you will definitely enjoy!

