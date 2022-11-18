6 Teas to Boost Metabolism and Lose Weight

People often find it difficult to lose weight even after following different diets and workout regimes. That might be due to slow metabolism.

The metabolic rate can be increased by several natural methods. One way to do that is by consuming a variety of teas that are beneficial to health. In this article, we will list out the different types of teas known for their weight-loss properties.

Best teas to lose weight quickly

These are the six most popular teas that can help lose weight and increase metabolism:

1) Green Tea

Green tea is prepared from raw tea leaves. It's best brewed slowly and not boiled. It's rich in antioxidants, which can reduce the levels of free radicals in the body.

Green tea leaves contain a beneficial compound known as L-theanine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which helps in reducing LDL cholesterol due to their antioxidant properties.

It's also a popular beverage known for its slimming properties and can help lose weight. Green tea is among the best anti-inflammatory foods you can eat.

2) Black tea

Black tea consists of oxidized tea leaves and is strong in flavor. Several studies have indicated that black tea is a better option for weight loss. It's high in flavones, a type of natural plant compound with antioxidant properties.

People who drink black tea regularly might have a lower body mass index (BMI) than people who do not. There are many varieties of black tea, including popular ones like the English Earl Grey and English breakfast. Regular consumption of black tea can help you lose weight.

3) Oolong tea

Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea that's partially oxidized. It has a color between green tea and black tea.

It has a milder flavor and can trigger fat burning and an increase in the metabolic rate. Oolong tea might also be helpful in improving metabolism and helping in weight loss.

4) White tea

White tea leaves are minimally processed and harvested while the tea plant is still in its growing phase. White tea can improve oral health and also prevent certain cancers.

Young tea leaves have a subtle, delicate, and sweet flavor. They're best enjoyed when brewed slowly in warm water. White tea can help reduce overall body fat percentage and help lose weight. Young tea leaves are also rich in antioxidants and help in fighting free radicals that can cause damage to the cells.

5) Matcha Tea

Matcha is a popular Japanese green tea that's generally found as a powder. The powdered tea is mixed with water to produce a thick paste while brewing. The paste is again dissolved in water to create a strong tea with a thick consistency.

Matcha contains more antioxidants than black tea, white tea, or regular green tea. This tea is considered the best green tea variety when it comes to its health benefits.

Matcha tea plants are usually grown under the shade. Matcha tea can increase fat breakdown. Matcha also contains high amounts of caffeine, which keeps us active. It has to be kept in mind that there are side effects of having too much caffeine, though.

A study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism showed that this variety of green tea has stronger effects on fat breakdown when taken before a workout and helps lose weight too.

6) Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea has a tart and tangy taste. It's made by brewing hibiscus leaves. The leaves of hibiscus are rich in beneficial plant compounds called catechins, including EGCG.

These naturally occurring compounds are known to help lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Drinking hibiscus tea regularly can help in weight loss.

Takeaway

Although the aforementioned teas can help in weight loss, it has to be kept in mind that drinking tea cannot be a substitute for a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

One must remember that fat loss can be due to several reasons, including a proper diet and regular exercise. Anyone struggling with weight loss must take advice from fitness professionals regularly.

