6 Types of Lunges You Can Do without Weights

The lunge is a great exercise that targets many major muscle groups in your lower body. Performing lunges helps tone your glutes, thighs and hips while improving stability and mobility.

The lunge is a popular strength-training exercise among people who want to sculpt and strengthen their lower bodies while enhancing overall fitness and athletic performance.

Plus, lunges can be done with or without weights, with each variation targeting muscles a bit differently.

Types of lunges that can be done without weights

Listed below are some of the most popular types of lunges that you can perform without the use of weights.

1) Static lunges

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand upright with your left foot forward and right foot back. Keep at least 3 feet distance between both your legs.

Bend both your knees at the same time and lower your body towards the ground.

Make sure you don’t let the front knee extend your toes and lower your body straight down rather than moving it forward.

Keep your upper body straight and tighten your abs.

Now push your body up through your front heel and get back to the initial position.

At the top of the movement, make sure you do not know your knees.

2) Bodyweight reverse lunges

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight and keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Fold your hands together and keep them in front of your chest. You may also rest your hands on your hips.

Now lift your left foot and step back 2 to 3 feet and land on the ball of your right foot. Keep your heel off the ground.

Slowly bend both your knees so that your right quad and left shin are parallel to each other.

While doing this, make sure to lean your torso a bit forward so that your back is straight and not rounded.

Your right knee should be above your right foot and your core and buttocks should be properly engaged.

Now push your body through the heels of your right foot and return to the initial position.

Do the same movement with your other leg.

3) Sliding lunges

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand with your feet at a hip-width distance. The ball of your left foot should rest on a towel or disc.

Bend your right leg slightly while sliding your left foot backward to take a lunge position.

Make sure to keep your front knee behind your toe and your back leg a bit bent.

Shift your body weight to your front leg and control the foot resting on the towel.

Now slowly slide your left foot back to the starting position, pushing into the towel.

Switch sides and repeat.

4) Split squats with rotation

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight about 3 to 4 feet in front of a BOSU ball. You may also step up and place your right foot on the top while resting on your toe.

Pause for a few seconds to get a stable balance. Extend your arms out to your sides and bend your knees to take a lunge position.

As you get into a lunge position, rotate your torso and bring your right hand towards your left foot and take your left arm over your head.

Now rotate back to begin and again stand up for the next rep.

5) Bodyweight lateral lunges

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with both your feet together. Keep your hands on your hips.

Take about 2 to 3 feet steps towards your right. As soon as your foot touches the floor, slightly hinge forward at your hips, push back your buttocks, and bend through your right knee to get into a lunge position.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then push your body off your right leg and return to the initial position.

6) Curtsy lunges

Stand straight. Keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance and both your hands on your hips. You may also hold your hands in front of your chest.

Now step your right foot behind you in a diagonal position and lower your right knee so that it touches the ground.

Make sure your front knee is bent at about a 90-degree angle.

Use your left heel and stand back up in the starting position.

Lunges enhance your body’s muscle mass and build up strength, especially in your butt, legs and core area. Other muscles toned up by lunges include hamstrings, abdominals, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, calves and back muscles.

You should aim to perform any of these lunge variations at least four times per week. Make sure you give your hips, legs and glutes the proper time to fully recover between your workout sessions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh