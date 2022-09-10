6 Ways Hiking Can Improve Your Mental Health

It can be easy to forget that hiking is a powerful kind of exercise in the era of trendy fitness studios, high-tech activity trackers, and pricey personal trainers. Hiking is beneficial for all facets of physical and mental fitness, according to scientific studies and health experts.

Hiking is a terrific way to enhance both physical and mental well-being. Spending time outside, away from the rush of city life, has been shown to boost mental health.

According to a 2015 Stanford University study, spending time in nature was found to lower propensity for negative thought patterns while soothing the area of the brain associated with mental illness.

Similarly, the journal "Environmental Science and Technology" released research findings that demonstrated a direct link between outdoor exercise and higher levels of positivity and energy, and lower levels of tension, hostility, and sadness.

How Hiking Can Improve Mental Health?

Here are six key benefits of hiking and backpacking for your mental and emotional well-being:

1) Reduces Rumination

Anxiety, sadness, and other problems, such as binge eating or post-traumatic stress disorder, can be displayed by people who ruminate or concentrate excessively on unpleasant thoughts about themselves.

Researchers recently examined whether spending time in nature can have an impact on rumination. They discovered that trekking in the outdoors reduces these intrusive, unfavorable thoughts.

In the study, researchers examined the participants' reported rumination after hiking across urban and natural settings.

In a grassland close to Stanford University, they discovered that those who walked for 90 minutes in a natural setting reported lower levels of rumination and also had decreased brain activity in the subgenual prefrontal cortex, which is linked to mental illness. People who strolled around the city did not experience similar benefits.

2) Enhances Problem Solving

Disconnecting from technology and re-connecting with nature can enhance creative problem-solving.

Participants in a study spent about four days hiking and trekking in the wilderness without access to electronics. They were given assignments that required them to use ingenuity to solve challenging problems. They discovered that participants who were fully engaged in the hiking outings showed a 50% increase in performance in problem-solving activities.

According to research, technology and the noise of cities continually compete for our attention, distracting us from focusing, and stressing our cognitive processes. Therefore, nature hikes can be a powerful remedy when we feel overwhelmed by the stressors of urban life and the need to stay connected constantly. Hiking can help reduce mental fatigue, soothe the minds, and help us think creatively.

3) Improves Mood

A hike with your loved ones can enhance your mood instantly. (Photo via Pexels/Josh Willink)

The greatest benefit of hiking is to leave it all behind and go on a hike if you are extremely depressed due to your busy schedule, problems in career or personal life, etc.

Endorphins, which are directly responsible for emotions of happiness and bliss, are naturally increased by hiking. The physical effort required for hiking along a beautiful trail can improve your mood and make you feel happier and calmer.

4) Enhances Confidence

You don't have to climb the mountain in one day; take baby steps. (Photo via Pexels/Vanessa Garcia)

Did you know that making it a practice to go hiking at least once a month can assist in improving your confidence and self-esteem? Hitting the trails regularly can increase your endurance, enhance health, and give you a remarkable sense of strength.

Your confidence in other areas of life can improve as you start to feel better about yourself, are more at ease with your body, and better able to manage challenging situations. When you first start hiking, it may seem impossible to complete it. You may want to give up after some time, but gradually as you start reaching your destination, your confidence will peak.

5) Aligns Internal Clock

When you trek well, you sleep well. (Photo via Pexels/Vanessa Garcia)

Our internal 24-hour biological clock, or circadian rhythm, is what allows us to sleep soundly at night and wake up with ease in the morning. However, its impact on our general mood and cognitive abilities is just as strong.

The stress hormone cortisol, also known as the cortisol awakening response, rises with the arrival of light in the morning and normally falls at night when light level falls.

Natural light is much more effective than indoor light in bringing this rhythm into balance. So spending time outdoors in a bright location can help reduce anomalies in the cortisol cycle. That enhances the overall quality of sleep and guards against brain fog caused by plaque. Strong sunshine can aid in boosting serotonin production, which enhances mental clarity.

6) Promotes Mindfulness

Mindful hiking can enhance your mental and physical health. (Photo via Pexels/Oleksander)

Beyond fleetingly observing a leaf or an interesting pebble while trekking, mindful hiking is intentional.

So, before you begin, set your parameters. Are you going to engage in three sessions of mindfulness for 15 minutes each? Are you planning to begin your practice at the trail's start or once you've settled into your hiking rhythm? Make sure you have a strategy in place so that once you get going, you can be as concentrated as possible.

You can start your mindful hikes with a mantra or an affirmation to help you be more intentional: "I don't need to be anywhere else right now," "Nobody requires me", "I can use this period to concentrate and be in nature".

Affirmations can feel weird at first if you're not used to them, but all you're doing is reminding yourself of your goals and allowing yourself to be in the moment.

Takeaway

Try going on a hike, and see how it makes you feel physically, mentally, and emotionally.

If nothing else, hiking can help you disconnect from the screens and technology that dominate daily life and put more of your attention towards the outdoors and your surroundings, which can help you practice mindfulness.

Janv Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology, with specialization in clinical psychology.

