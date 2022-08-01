6 Weighted Hula Hoop Exercises to Get Abs

Hula Hoop may be known to you as the traditional children's toy, whose craze started in the late 1950s. However, hula hooping isn't just for kids; it may also serve as a low-impact exercise to help lose weight. Hula hooping is a fabulous cardiovascular exercise and can help with weight loss. A weighted hula hoop can also increase resistance and make your workout tougher.

As its name implies, a weighted hula hoop is heavier and thicker than a regular one. It typically weighs between one and five pounds. A fun cardio activity like hula hooping can help you stick to your fitness objectives if you're looking for a change of pace.

Best Weighted Hula Hoop Exercises for Toned Abs

Using a weighted hula hoop can help you achieve the same objective as using any other weighted object: to increase resistance during exercise to build muscle and burn fat more quickly. Weighted hula hoop helps reduce your waist circumference and burn a significant amount of belly fat.

Here's a look at the six best weighted hula hoop exercises:

1) Standing Twist

The standing twist is a great weighted hula hoop exercise that targets your abdominal muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

With your legs slightly wider than shoulder width apart, hold the hula hoop with both hands.

Twist to the left while maintaining a straight lower body, and stay there for five seconds.

Turn to the right, and stay there for five seconds.

2) Rolling Reach

Your back and legs can benefit greatly from a rolling reach workout. Performing this weighted hula hoop exercise is like driving but with rather large steering wheels.

This is how you do it:

While bending forward, keep the hula hoop in front of you. It must rest on the ground. Set your feet shoulder-width apart while standing.

Wrap the hula hoop to the right while maintaining a straight back.

Repeat till you reach the far end of the space.

Return to your starting position after rolling the hula hoop to the left.

3) Hula Hoop V-sit

The V-sit is a simple weighted hula hoop exercise that promotes the growth of powerful abs.

Here's how it's done:

Hold the hula hoop while seated on the ground. Separate your arms at shoulder-width distance.

Place your feet on the hoop's other end. Your legs should be hip-width apart.

Lift both your legs so that they are at a 60-degree angle with the ground while leaning backward and keeping your back straight. Keep your hands out in front of you.

As your legs prepare to contact the ground, raise and lower your hands and legs.

Extend your hands and legs once more.

One set requires 15 repetitions. To feel the burn in your midsection, perform three sets.

4) Hula Hoop Squat

Exercises for the hips and thighs such as squats are effective, So adding a weighted hula hoop to your training routine can help you reduce excess hip fat.

Here's how to go about it:

Put the hula hoop in front of you at arm's length. Use both hands to hold it.

Aim to keep your legs shoulder-width wide, and point your toes forward.

Lower your body as if you're going to sit on a chair, pushing your hips out and flexing your knees. To squat properly, simultaneously move the hula hoop's top out of the way.

Maintain a proper distance between your knees and toes.

Bring yourself back up to where you were.

Repeat 10-15 times.

5) Hula Hoop Russian Twist

The Russian twist is a fabulous core exercise. If you use a weighted hula hoop, you can take it up a notch.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the hula hoop in both hands while sitting on the ground.

Lift both legs while slightly flexing your knees.

With the hula hoop, take a slight backwards slant, and twist to your right side.

After a brief pause, turn left.

Each set requires 25 repetitions. Perform three sets.

6) Hoop Sit-up

A weighted hula hoop makes doing traditional sit-ups much more enjoyable.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay flat on an exercise mat, with knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Your hoop should be positioned such that your bottom is beneath your mid-back and the top is over your head.

Grasp the hoop's sides. As you would usually do, tighten your abdominals, and perform a sit-up.

Repeat 10-15 times.

Key Takeaway

Exercises with weighted hula hoops can be entertaining ways to build balance, muscle and cardiovascular fitness. Additionally, they can aid in calorie burning, weight loss and ab muscle toning, particularly when combined with a balanced diet and frequent strength exercise.

