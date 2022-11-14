6 Yoga Asanas to Sculpt Your Obliques

Obliques are an often ignored muscle set, especially during yoga. Generally, people start looking for oblique workouts only when their aim is to build six-pack abs.

It's true that you need to strengthen your obliques to sculpt the abs. However, there are more benefits to that than just good looks. Obliques are responsible for good posture and overall core strength. Without oblique strength, the body will have a droopy look to it.

Building the obliques can make you feel stronger, more balanced, and have better mobility. However, if you're thinking that you need to perform heavy weight exercises to achieve your purpose, think again. That's because you can achieve the desired result even with simple yoga asanas designed to target the oblique muscles.

In particular, yoga asanas that engage the rib cage are beneficial to the obliques and side abs.

Many yoga poses include side twists, which can be a great option to work out the obliques. In standing yoga poses with twists, the hovering action and rotational motion of the ribs can help target the obliques.

Yoga Asanas to Sculpt Obliques

Check out the following six yoga asanas to sculpt your obliques:

1) Anantasana

To do it, lie down on your right side on the floor or a yoga mat, with your right leg extended and foot flexed. You may place your right elbow down on the mat, and support your head with your palm.

Keep your left hand on the floor to balance yourself, and draw your left knee to your torso. Grab your thigh, calf, foot, or big toe with your left hand. Flex your left foot, and raise your leg to the ceiling, nearly perpendicular to the floor.

Press your left sitting bone toward your right heel as you elevate your top leg. That will aid in the activation of the core muscles and stabilization of the body. Release your hand from the foot, and use your obliques to keep your leg lifted.

Hold the asana for 5-10 seconds, and repeat on the other side.

2) Three-Legged Dog Pose

To do it, begin in the downward dog position, with your hands shoulder-width apart and feet at hip distance. Raise your right leg towards the ceiling, and open your hips so that the right toes face the right side of the mat, with foot contracted.

Firmly press your hands and standing foot into the floor, and bring your right leg on a right angle trajectory towards the right side of the room, engaging the side waist. Return to the center, and repeat five times.

3) Wide-Legged Forward Bend

To do it, space your feet roughly four feet apart for this asana. The inner feet should be parallel to one another, with the toes bent inward. Firmly press the outside edges of your feet and big toes into the floor.

Lift your quads up to engage them. Bring your hands to your hips. Lift your chest as you inhale. Exhale and lean forward, keeping your torso length. Allow your hands to fall to the floor, positioning them under your shoulders. Bring your head down to the floor.

Hold the asana for five cycles of long and deep breathing by keeping the wrists aligned under the elbows, spreading the fingers, pulling the belly in, and lifting your quads.

4) Warrior III Pose

To do it, stand near the top of your mat in tadasana. Begin by slowly stretching your body forward while elevating your right heel and leg backward and upward.

Engage your core as you move your arms out in front of yourself, parallel to each other, toes flexed and facing downward. To maintain your balance, keep your neck aligned with your spine, shoulders relaxed, and gaze fixed down on one spot on the mat.

Stay in this asana for seven breaths before switching sides.

5) Plank Pose

To do it, begin the asana by assuming a tabletop stance. Place your knees beneath your hips and shoulders above your wrists. Press your hands into the floor, and take one step back, bringing your torso parallel to the floor.

Keep your arms perpendicular to the floor and shoulders parallel to the wrists. Spread your shoulder blades wide, and press your outer arms inward.

Spread your chest; drag your tailbone down, elevate your thighs, and reach back through your legs. Bring your head forward, and look softly at the floor. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths.

6) Dolphin Pose

To do it, begin by kneeling on the mat and tucking your feet under your buttocks. Place your forearms on the mat, elbows on the front knees, and interlace your fingers where they meet.

Tuck your toes, and slowly raise your hips to the ceiling, straightening your knees and forming an inverted 'V' shape. Inhale deeply, bringing your belly button up and inward. Exhale and move your body forward, putting your chin in front of your clasped hands.

Inhale and return to the starting position. Rep 7-10 times more.

Takeaway

Whether you're new to yoga or are a Vinyasa class regular, incorporating yoga asanas that target and strengthen the obliques and core can benefit both your yoga practice and overall fitness.

A strong core can not only improve posture and spinal health but also allow you to progress to more difficult balancing poses.

