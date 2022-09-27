6 Best Yoga Exercises for Building Strong Abs

Whether you're a power yoga devotee or just getting started on your journey, incorporating exercises that strengthen and target the core and abs can be immensely beneficial for general fitness.

The core is the body's powerhouse, so strong and well-sculpted abs are much more than simply six-pack abs. They help support everyday movements, stabilize the lower back, and assist in maintaining a good posture. In yoga, strong abs help create more effective, efficient, and safe movements during every asana.

So, if you are looking to give your abdominal muscles a solid workout, look no further than the following yoga poses.

Yoga Exercises for Strong and Toned Abs

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Four-limbed Staff Pose

To do this asana:

Start in a plank position with your shoulders ahead of your wrists. Balance yourself on your arms and onto the balls of your feet.

Slowly push back using your heels to engage your quads, and reach your sternum forward to create a straight line from the crown of your head to your feet.

Move your shoulders and the top of your thighs up away from the floor, and pull your lower body in and up. Bring your tailbone towards the floor.

Bend your elbows, and lower your body till your elbows get at a 90-degree angle, and press your hands gently into the floor.

Keep your gaze down, and continue to lower till your shoulders get at the same height as your elbows.

Hold the posture for as long as you can, and come out by lowering down your stomach, or simply push back up to return to the plank pose.

2) Modified Triangle Pose with Lifted Arms

To do this pose:

Stand straight with your feet parallel and at least three feet apart. Turn your left foot out 90 degrees and right toe 5-10 degrees inward.

Lift your arms aligned with your shoulders and palms facing the floor.

Stretch forward, and lengthen the right side of your body while you reach for your left foot with your left fingertips.

Stretch your right hand up with your palm forward, and gaze towards your right palm.

Stay in this posture for a few minutes, and engage your core to reach both arms towards the front.

Stay here for a few minutes, and switch sides to repeat.

3) Warrior III

To do this yoga pose:

Stand tall in the mountain pose (tadasana), and slowly stretch your body forward. At the same time, lift your left heel and leg back and up.

Keep your toes flexed and pointed down, and engage your core muscles as you bring your arms out in the front.

Make sure the neck is aligned with the spine, gaze is down, and shoulders are relaxed.

Stay in this posture for as long as you can, and change sides to repeat.

4) Side Plank Pose

To do this pose:

Start in a plank pose, and turn onto your left side while stacking your right foot on top of the left.

Shift your weight to your left hand, and lift your right hand up towards the ceiling. Keep your gaze in the front, and stay in this pose for a few seconds.

Come back to the plank pose, and repeat on the other side.

5) Camel Pose

To do this yoga asana:

Kneel on a mat with your knees at hip distance and the top of your feet resting on the mat. Position your hands at the back of your hips, with your fingers pointed down.

Engage your thighs, and lean back to reach your heels. Make sure you move one hand at a time.

Stretch, and open your chest as you hold your heels. Slowly push your shoulder blades together as your head moves backwards.

Stay in this pose for a few minutes, and make sure to move your head up first when coming out of the asana.

6) Boat Pose

To do this pose:

Sit straight with both feet extended in the front. Slowly lean back a bit, and find your balance on your sit bones.

Start to lift your legs off the ground while keeping them straight and feet pointed up.

Engage your abdominal muscles, and extend your arms towards your feet till they get parallel to the floor.

Lengthen your spine, and balance yourself while keeping your core engaged and tight throughout the pose.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga exercises, when done together as a sequence, can allow your abs to get strengthened while targeting the entire core muscle, including the deep ones. However, the key is to perform each yoga pose correctly and with the right form.

