6 Best Yoga Exercises to Increase Shoulder Strength

If you are looking for ways to increase your shoulder strength, look no further than practicing certain yoga exercises.

Healthy shoulders are strong, flexible, and important to the body’s longevity as well. Practicing yoga has been proven to be helpful in strengthening the muscles and joints. It's useful for most people, as the poses or asanas can be modified to suit your abilities and are result-worthy.

Adding some strengthening yoga exercises to your routine not only enhances shoulder strength but helps optimize overall health as well.

Yoga Exercises to Boost Shoulder Strength

Here are five best yoga poses to improve shoulder strength, mobility, and flexibility:

1) Downward Facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

To do this pose:

Kneel down, place your hands in the front at shoulder distance, and extend your legs behind. Slowly lift your torso to form a mountain-like structure with your upper body. Make sure the only part touching the floor is your feet and palms.

Keep your face down and in at the same angle as your arms. Your body should form a triangle with your feet, hands and hips.

Hold this posture for a few minutes, and release.

2) Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

To do this yoga exercise:

Get on all fours, and bring your hands underneath your shoulders with your fingers spread wide.

Extend your legs at the back to raise your knees off the floor, and engage your core muscles. Keep your shoulder blades back and down, and press your chest slightly up to broaden your upper back muscles.

Stay in this position for as long as you can, and slowly get down on the floor to relax.

3) Melting Heart Pose (Anahatasana)

To do this pose:

Get on all fours with your knees slightly wider than hip distance. Lower down onto your elbows, and make sure your hips are in line with your knees.

Straighten your arms in front, and place your forehead or chin on the ground. Allow yourself to go deeper in the pose.

If you feel pressure on your shoulders, bend your elbows. Spread them to your sides, and position your forehead on your hands.

Hold the position for a few minutes, and gently move your hands towards your shoulders; lower your hips to come out of the pose.

4) Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

To do this asana:

Start by lying down on your back with your feet beneath your knees and knees bent.

Put your hands alongside your hips, and press slowly into your feet and hands. Gently raise your pelvis towards the ceiling, and interlace your fingers under your back as you move your shoulders closer to your midline.

Hold for a few seconds, and relax.

5) Dolphin Pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana)

To do this yoga exercise:

Come onto your knees and hands. Place your forearms on the ground with your shoulders above your wrists and knees below your hips. Slowly press your palms and forearms into the floor.

Curl your toes, and lift your knees away from the ground. Keep your knees slightly bent and heels lifted away from the ground. Lengthen your tailbone, and press it towards your pubis.

Slowly lift your sit bones towards the ceiling, and move your inner legs into your groins.

Bring your shoulder blades against your back, and widen them away from your spine.

Hold your head between your upper arms, and allow it to hang safely against the floor.

Stay in this posture for a few minutes, and release your knees to the ground.

6) Cat and Cow Pose (Marjaryasana and Bitilasana)

To do this pose:

Get on all fours, and move your hip points down for a cow pose. Widen your sit bones, and dip down into your stomach.

From the cow pose, curl your chin towards your body, and lift your navel in and up.

Press into your feet and hands, and widen your shoulders as your upper spine moves into cat pose. Make sure your spine curves.

Stay there for a few minutes, and release.

Takeaway

Try the aforementioned yoga exercises along with a nutritious and clean diet to ensure good health for your shoulders and all other muscles. Make sure to seek guidance from a certified yoga trainer when practicing these poses if you're a beginner.

