6 Yoga Nidra Exercises for Sleep

Yoga is a great way to relax, but it can also be used as a way to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Yoga Nidra is a form of guided meditation that has been shown to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. The trick with this practise is finding the right poses for you that helps you relax and sleep.

Best Yoga Nidra Poses For Better Sleep

Here's a look at six great yoga Nidra exercises for sleep:

#1 Child's Pose (Balasana)

The Child’s Pose or Balasanais great for winding down and relaxing. It helps to release stress and tension in the body, which is a good thing if you want to fall asleep quickly.

To get into this pose, lay on your mat, face down with arms in front of you. Bend the knees, and bring them together so that they're directly below your hips and thighs. Spread your body out in front of you such that it's resting over your thighs. Extend your arms out in front of you.

Hold this position for 5-10 minutes or as long as needed till you feel relaxed enough to sleep

#2 Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

The Happy Baby Pose or Ananda Balasana is a gentle backbend that helps you sleep better by calming your nervous system. If you have trouble falling asleep, try this pose before bedtime to relax your body and mind.

How to do the pose:

Start by lying on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift both legs off the ground, and slowly bring them toward your chest as far as they go without feeling pain.

Grab your ankles with your hands, and pull your legs closer to you, without lifting your back off the ground.

Hold for approximately five to ten second; if that feels fine, hold for longer till you feel some release of tension in those muscles between the hipbone and lower ribs.

If done correctly, there should be minimal strain felt anywhere except perhaps around where the thighs meet the lower back area during the inhalation phase.

#3 Cat-Cow Stretch (Chakravakasana)

The cat-cow stretch is a classic yoga pose that helps open up your spine. It also provides relief from stress and tension and helps you relax.

If you're feeling stressed out or have trouble sleeping, this is an excellent way to calm down before bedtime. You can do it anywhere. Just make sure to avoid doing it while driving or operating heavy machinery.

#4 Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The Bridge Pose, also called Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, is a resting pose that can help with insomnia.

It’s a good stretch for the back and can also help with digestive problems. The bridge pose may be particularly beneficial for individuals suffering from sciatica or lower back pain.

To do this pose:

Lie on your back, with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Resting on the top of the feet, roll each shoulder underneath your body so that they're in line with one another under your chin; squeeze your shoulder blades together as you do that.

Extend your arms out long by your sides.

Inhale deeply; exhale while pressing down through all four corners of feet to lift the hips off the floor as high as possible till the thighs are parallel to the floor or higher, if possible, without crunching low back,

Hold this position for several breaths before slowly lowering down slowly one vertebra at a time till reaching the starting position again. It may not be necessary to come down all the way back.

#5 Corpse Pose (Savasana)

One of the most important poses in yoga practice, the savasana is a great way to end any session. It's a time for you to completely relax, and focus on your breathing.

You should lie down on your back with your legs out straight, arms by your sides or palms up with fingertips touching and eyes closed. Let everything go. Relax every muscle in your body from head to toe; take deep breaths as you let go of tension in each part of your body.

Stay here for as long as you want to, and feel free to add some props like blankets under your knees or head, if needed.

#6 Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

This simple yoga exercise is a good way to release tension in the back, hips, and hamstrings.

The standing forward fold is also known as uttanasana when translated from Sanskrit and is considered one of the most basic poses in yoga. It's a great way to stretch your hamstrings and calves, relieve stress, and improve posture.

Standing Forward Fold Benefits:

Improves hip mobility

Stretches hamstrings & calves.

Takeaway

We hope you’ve enjoyed this guide to the best yoga Nidra exercises. Remember that it’s important not to think of these poses as just a list of tasks.

They should be seen as tools that can help you achieve a deeper state of rest and relaxation. Yoga is all about finding what works for you, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Edited by Bhargav