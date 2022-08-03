6 Yoga Poses to Improve Your Eyesight

Eyesight helps us see the gorgeous world, which is one of the most priceless blessings we have. We must take all reasonable precautions to protect our eyes, as vision is what enables us to appreciate and savour life's pleasures.

To safeguard your vision and improve your eyesight, make sure your diet is filled with nutrient-rich foods.

Yoga activities like Tratak meditation can help improve your eyesight and lower your risk of blindness and deteriorated vision. Eye conditions like cataract and glaucoma can be prevented with the aid of pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom and Kapal Bhati.

Additionally, you can frequently incorporate mudras like Prana Mudra, Surya Mudra and Vayu Mudra into your practice.

Yoga Moves to Improve Eyesight

The following five yoga exercises can help improve your eyesight. As a beginner, you can begin practicing for no less than five to ten minutes per day. Let's get started.

1) Eye Rotation- Clockwise and Anti-Clockwise

Both clockwise and anticlockwise spins soothe the eyes, improve your eyesight and protect them from any illness or other adverse condition. For people who sit in front of computers for extended periods, this workout can be very beneficial.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit in Padmasana with your hands in yoga mudra on your knees and your head and spine straight.

Raise your right fist, with the thumb pointing upward.

While doing so, maintain a straight elbow. Maintaining a straight posture, concentrate your attention on the thumb.

Your eyes should follow your thumb as it rotates counter-clockwise.

Do that five times in a row, and do it five more times in the opposite direction.

By focusing on the left thumb, repeat the same steps.

2) Palming

Your eyes will warm up as you palm them, improving circulation. It's a quick and easy way to improve your eyesight.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit comfortably to perform palming.

Rub your palms together firmly till you start to feel heat emanating from them.

Feel the warmth spreading as you put the palms over your closed eyes.

3) Trataka

Trataka is to stare at something constantly for a set period of time. Doing the same can help improve your eyesight and focus.

Here’s how to do a Trataka:

Take a comfortable seat in either Padmasana or Vajrasana.

Placea a candle pproximately two feet away from where you're seated.

Light the candle, and keep your eyes fixed on the flame.

To keep track of time and your mind steady, you can count the numbers in your mind. The more time you put in, the better.

4) Eye Rotation - Up and Down

Continuous eye movement can help improve your eyesight and prevent eye problems.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended.

Keep your head and back straight. Put your hands on each knee.

Close your right fist, with the thumb pointing up on your right knee. Anything in front of you should remain in your line of sight.

Exhale deeply, and look up while keeping your head fixed.

Inhale deeply, and return your attention to the target.

From a lower gaze to an upward one, repeat the action.

Place your left fist on your left thigh, and carry out the same motion.

Before starting the workout again, close your eyes for 15 seconds.

5) Eye Rotation- Sideways

It's beneficial for patients with myopia and hypermetropia, as performing this yoga move can improve their eyesight.

Eye rotation helps to improve your eyesight. (Image via Unsplash/Peter Nguyen)

Here’s how to do it:

Sit in Padmasana with your head and back straight to perform a sideways rotation.

To imitate the Linga mudra, extend your arms in front of you, with fists closed and thumbs pointing upward.

Fix your attention on the thumbs. Put your clasped hands in between your eyebrows, and bring them up to your eyes.

With your eyes following the course, move your fists to the right while keeping your head straight.

With your eyes trailing back, bring your fists back to where they were just past the eyebrows. The same should be done on the left side.

6) Bhastrika Pranayam

The Bhastrika Pranayam helps improve your eyesight and increases blood flow to the head. Additionally, it renews both your physical and mental selves.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping your spine straight, take a seat in Padmasana.

Close your right nostril with your thumb. Breathe in and out through your left nostril firmly and swiftly 20 times.

While performing the workout, you may feel your abdominal walls shouting. Take a deep, long breath.

Repeat the same on your right nostril, sealing the left nostril with your left thumb.

The Bhastrika is completed by performing on both nostrils.

Repeat the same technique after 30 seconds of relaxation. Spend around ten minutes there.

Takeaway

You can practice yoga asanas to reduce excess stress and enhance the general health of many parts of your body, including your eyes.

Yoga asanas are beneficial for treating many eye conditions, including short or long sight. Thse yoga poses not only improve eye health but also reduce conditions like myopia and hypermetropia.

