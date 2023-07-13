62-year-old Carol Alt attributes her youthful physique at SI Swimsuit runway show to raw food diet

At 62, Carol Alt, the iconic supermodel from the 80s, continues to captivate with her stunning figure and radiant beauty. Recently, she made waves by confidently strutting down the runway at the SI Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week.

You might be wondering: what's her secret to maintaining a youthful appearance? Well, it's a winning combination of embracing a raw food diet and staying committed to regular exercise.

Let's delve into Carol Alt's personal journey with raw food and explore why this nutritional approach is gaining popularity among health enthusiasts.

Carol's raw food diet

80's Supermodel (Image via Getty)

Back in 1996, Carol Alt decided to fully embrace a raw food diet, and she hasn't looked back since. This unique way of eating revolves around consuming natural, unprocessed and uncooked ingredients.

By steering clear of foods cooked above 118 degrees Fahrenheit, this diet ensures that essential nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds and healthy oils like extra-virgin olive oil and raw coconut oil remain intact.

By minimizing processed foods and maximizing the consumption of fresh, unadulterated produce, the raw food diet offers a myriad of health benefits.

Nourishing the body and enriching the soul

Raw food diet (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

For Carol Alt, embracing a raw food lifestyle has been nothing short of transformative. She prioritizes clean, organic and unprocessed foods, fueling her body with nourishing meals.

Approximately 75 to 95% of her diet consists of raw ingredients, which are supplemented with grass-fed meats and fresh fish. By consuming a plethora of raw, nutrient-rich foods, Alt not only sustains her body but also taps into a natural source of energy.

Her experience underscores the undeniable connection between what we put into our body and how we feel.

Carol Alt's holistic approach to fitness

Alt's approach to fitness (Getty Images)

Alt's dedication to well-being extends beyond her dietary choices. She follows a comprehensive exercise routine, incorporating various activities like Pilates PRO chair workouts, Core 46 machine sessions, sauna sessions, trampoline exercises, weightlifting, lunges, squats and cardio workouts like Yogalates.

This holistic approach to fitness enhances her physical endurance, strength and flexibility, allowing her to maintain a toned physique and zest for life.

