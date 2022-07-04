7 Advanced Supersets For A Stronger Lower Body

If you want to build a strong lower body, supersets are the way to go. The beauty of supersets is that they allow you to perform more exercises in a shorter period of time.

That means you can get stronger and fitter faster. While there are many ways to do supersets, there are advanced combinations that can help transform your legs from flabby to firm in no time at all.

Best Supersets For A Stronger Lower Body

Here's a look at seven best supersets to help you get a strong lower body:

1) Dumbbell Jump Squats To Barbell Squats

Using a dumbbell or a barbell, perform a jump squat. For this superset variation, use a weight that's heavy enough to challenge you, and don't go too high or low—this is not just a plyometric exercise (a kind of exercise that trains the nervous system).

The goal is to get the lift started from an upright position and into full depth with each rep, so it's important that you do not jump too far out and back or forward and up. You also want to keep your feet underneath your hips; as such, avoid jumping too wide as well.

Try using explosive power with these two movements before moving on to more advanced variations, like alternating dumbbell squats with lateral hops or split stance jumps between sets of front squats with lateral hops.

2) Goblet Squat To Bench Jump

Combine the Goblet Squat with a bench jump to create a superset that challenges your core and lower body. Here's how to do it:

Take a kettlebell, dumbbell or weight plate, and hold it in front of you at chest height. With feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, bend knees till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Without letting your back arch or shoulders round forward, push through heels till you're standing straight up.

Push into the ground hard enough so that the weight travels upward through body and arms—keeping your elbows bent in towards your chest throughout the entire movement. Bend at your hips as if sitting down on an imaginary chair behind you.

Reverse the motion by pushing up from the chair and driving knees out over toes as if beginning another lunge; stand up by extending your legs fully.

Perform ten repetitions before moving on to the next exercise.

3) Barbell Back Squat To Goblet Squat To Walking Lunge

This superset is done by doing one barbell back squat, dropping the weight and completing one goblet squat followed by a set of walking lunges.

Perform this superset for three sets of eight-12 reps of squats, and about 20 walking lunges (each leg). Use a weight that's heavy enough to make you struggle towards the end of your set but not so much that you fail at any point in the rep range.

Rest for two minutes between sets or till your heart rate returns to 120-130 beats per minute (bpm).

4) Dumbbell Deadlift To Bulgarian Split Squats

Dumbbell deadlift to Bulgarian split squat is a great combination exercise, as it works your lower body while also challenging your core. Start with the dumbbell deadlift, and move into a single-leg Bulgarian split squat.

To do this superset, hold one dumbbell at each side of your waist as you start with the dumbbell deadlift. Squat down till both knees are bent at 90 degrees before standing back up and repeating for eight to ten reps on each leg (four sets total).

If you want to make your Bulgarian split squats more challenging or add more volume or intensity, hold both weights overhead as you perform the squats.

5) Barbell Front Squat To Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts

To perform the barbell front squat to single-leg Romanian deadlift, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a barbell in front of you, hips at hip-width. From there, lower yourself into a squat till your thighs are parallel to the floor while keeping good posture; don't let your back arch or bend forward.

Once finished with one rep, stand back up by powering through the heels first before pushing off with the toes. Next, move into a single-leg Romanian deadlift.

That functions exactly like its standard counterpart, except that this one is a unilateral exercise, meaning it focuses on each aspect individually rather than collectively. It also requires more balance on your part; so be careful.

6) Dumbbell Swing To Dumbbell Side Lunge

The Dumbbell Swing is a great way to work the hips, glutes and shoulders. It’s also a great warmup exercise. The side lunge works the glutes and hamstrings well, so it’s a perfect superset pairing with the dumbbell swing.

You can do them in a superset or even as part of your circuit training. If you have time to do only one exercise after deadlifts or squats (or any other compound lift), these two exercises will give you all the benefits you need for your lower body.

7) Hip Thrust To Glute Bridge

