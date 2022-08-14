7 Anti-Aging Foods to Include in your Daily Diet

As we age, our bodies can need anti-aging foods to keep us feeling young and healthy.

You can't rely on supplements and creams to do the job; the best way to keep your skin healthy is by eating right.

Best Anti-Aging Foods

Here are seven best anti-aging foods that can help you look and feel younger:

#1 Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a carotenoid that helps protect against sun damage and is associated with a lower risk of cancer. They're also rich in vitamin C, which helps with collagen production.

They contain vitamin A, which helps with skin elasticity and can even help reduce wrinkles.

#2 Pomegranate

Pomegranates are high in antioxidants, which can help prevent cancer and heart disease. They also have an anti-aging effect on skin cells.

The polyphenols in pomegranate juice have been shown to combat inflammation, which is why it’s a great additive to any anti-aging regimen.

#3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fat, which helps your body absorb vitamin E and antioxidants. That can help keep your heart healthy, protect the brain from free radical damage, and improve overall mental function.

This oil contains oleocanthal—a natural compound that may reduce inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The consumption of extra virgin olive oil has been shown to lower total cholesterol levels by 5% in people with RA compared to those who do not consume.

#4 Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are a great source of protein and healthy fats, which are important parts of a diet that can help with anti-aging.

They're also rich in antioxidants like selenium and vitamin E, which can fight inflammation. Nuts and seeds also lower your cholesterol levels and blood pressure as well.

#5 Dark Leafy Greens

Dark leafy greens are a must-have in your diet. These vegetables include kale, spinach, and collard greens.

They're loaded with antioxidants that fight free radicals and help prevent premature aging. Dark leafy greens also contain high amounts of vitamin K, fiber, calcium, and magnesium. These vegetables have very few calories, so you can eat them without worrying about gaining weight.

Studies have shown that consuming one cup of cooked kale or spinach each day can lower your risk of heart disease.

#6 Red Wine

Whether you're a red wine lover or someone who just likes to drink the occasional glass, there are plenty of reasons why it's good for your health.

Red wine is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. It also contains resveratrol, an antioxidant that may help prevent cancer by inhibiting cell growth and preventing cell damage.

Antioxidants like resveratrol can reduce inflammation, which has many side effects.

They include aging skin, brain fog (which can make it difficult for you to remember things), fatigue, weight gain around the middle area (also known as visceral fat), high cholesterol level, kidney stones, and type 2 diabetes.

#7 Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health.

They also support brain function and reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, as well as diabetes. Fatty fish such as salmon (wild caught is best), sardines, and tuna contain large amounts of omega-3s in the form of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid).

For those who don’t like fish or can’t eat it for any reason, there are other sources such as flaxseed oil or walnuts, but these aren’t quite as high in omega-3s.

Takeaway

To keep your body feeling young and healthy, include the aforementioned anti-aging foods in your diet.

A healthy diet is the foundation of your overall health and wellbeing, but it's also one of the easiest ways to keep your body feeling young and healthy. Eating certain foods has been proven to have a positive effect on your health, including lowering the risk of certain diseases and improving the quality of life as you age.

One of the best things about eating healthy is that it doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming. You can easily incorporate anti-aging foods into your diet by buying them at the grocery store, cooking at home, or ordering them when you go out to eat. The great thing about these foods is that they come with health benefits. So if you’re looking for a way to improve your diet, adding these items can help.

