7 Best Balance Exercises to Build Strength That You Can Try on a Slackline

There are several balance exercises you can do to build your strength using a slackline, but do you know what a slackline is? How can you include it in your balance exercises? Read on to find out.

Slackline is an excellent training device that is used to perform exercises of all kinds and body positions.

Balance exercises using a slackline involve moving or balancing on a flat web strap suspended a few feet above the floor between two supported anchors, which are mostly trees.

The strap of the slackline is a few inches wide and is not completely taut. That makes balancing, walking and running on it very challenging but effective.

Compared to other training devices, such as a wobbleboard, slacklines offer more benefits. That's because you can change their tension and length according to your fitness level and perform various balance exercises at your own personal comfort.

At the same time, balance exercises done on the slackline are more difficult to perform compared to other traditional tools and are mostly recommended for advanced-level fitness people.

Balance exercises to try on a slackline

1) Step-ups

Instructions:

Stand straight to the right of the slackline so that your left leg is just beside the line.

Place your left foot gently on the slackline without putting too much pressure. Keep your left foot pointing down towards the line.

Tighten your core, put your weight on your left foot and step up slowly on the line, while extending your left leg as you raise your right foot off the ground.

Maintain your balance for a few seconds, bend your left knee and then lower your right foot back to the floor.

2) Push-ups

Instructions:

Take a standard push-up position. Put your hands on the slackline wider than your shoulder-width distance.

Extend your legs straight behind you and engage your core so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels.

To balance yourself better, separate both your feet slightly wider.

Slowly bend your elbows and start lowering your chest down to the slackline. Your elbows should form a 90-degree angle.

Reverse the move and extend your elbows, while returning to the initial position.

Complete ten reps.

3) Triceps dips

Instructions:

Sit on your side on a slackline and hold the line gently with both your hands. Keep your hands under your hips.

Your legs should be extended and heels firmly placed on the floor.

Now press down gently through your hands while engaging your shoulders and triceps to raise your hips off the slackline so that your body is supported only by your feet and hands.

Move your torso a bit forward so that your hips get in front of the slackline.

Bend your elbows straight behind and lower your butts towards the floor at a controlled pace.

Reverse the move and press through the line to straighten your elbows.

Return to the initial position and repeat the exercise.

4) Bulgarian split squat

Instructions:

Stand straight about two feet away from the slackline. Keep one foot behind you in a way that it hooks your ankle over the line.

Keep your other leg in front and flat on the ground.

Keeping your core tightened and your torso straight, slowly bend both your knees and lower your butts towards the floor.

Make sure to keep your front heel flat on the floor and don’t shift your weight too far forward from your front knee.

Your front knee should also remain aligned with both your toes throughout the exercise.

When your front knee is at a 90-degree bent, slowly press through your foot and straighten your legs to return to the initial position.

5) High knee lifts

Instructions:

Stand right to the slackline and put your left foot on the line.

Step firmly on the line and maintain your balance on your left foot without putting your right foot on the line.

Now slowly lift your right knee and bring it to your hip height.

Pause and then lower it back to its initial position.

6) Lateral plank walls

Instructions:

Stand on any side of the slackline and take a push-up position. Keep your hands on the slackline at shoulder width and keep your legs fully extended.

Tighten your core muscles and create a straight line from your head to your heels.

Now step one foot and one hand to the side, while keeping your torso absolutely straight and your legs and arms straight as well.

Bring the other foot and hand close to the foot and hand which started the exercise.

Continue to move laterally across the slackline.

7) Tree pose

Instructions:

Step up on the slackline with your right foot and try to maintain your balance.

Tighten your core, lift your left knee and place the bottom of your left foot inside your right leg. You may place the foot o your thigh or calf if you are not that flexible.

Keeping your core muscles tight, abduct your left hip and open your knee outward.

Hold your palms together at your chest or try to reach them overhead.

Bottom line

If you’ve never performed balance exercises on a slackline before, you may expect to fall off the line.

However, you shouldn’t worry as regular practice will definitely build up your confidence and strength. Also, if you have an ongoing health condition or an injury, it would be best to first seek guidance from your doctor or fitness trainer to be sure about these balance exercises.

Always remember not to attempt the above-mentioned balance exercises on an injured leg or back.

