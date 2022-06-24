7 Best Basic Exercises for Older Adults

Exercise is essential throughout our lives, but it's even more critical for seniors. Regular workout strengthens the muscles, improves balance and coordination, and most importantly, helps older adults maintain their independence.

When determining the best basic exercises for seniors, variety is crucial. Thus, people over 50 should focus on a combination of mobility and strength training and aerobic and balance activities. However, the best are the ones that seniors want to do and will do regularly.

That said, there are several exercises that older adults can do to build their strength and balance without leaving their homes.

Basic Exercises for You to Get Started If You Are 50

1. Wall push-ups

Instructions:

Stand straight about 2 to 3 feet away from a wall. Face the wall and keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Put your hands on the wall and lean forward with your spine straight and not arched. Your body should be in a standing plank position.

Lower your body towards the wall using your arms and then push back gently.

Repeat the exercise 10 times.

2. Toe taps

Instructions:

Sit on a chair comfortably. Keep your heels together on the floor.

Lift your toes until you feel your shin muscles working.

Feel the stretch and then lower your leg.

Repeat the movement 10 times.

3. Heel-to-toe walk

Instructions:

Stand upright with your heels pressing on a wall.

Put your right foot in front of the left.

Now touch your right heel to your left toes, and then place your left foot in front of your right foot.

Try to touch your left heel to your right toes.

Continue the exercise for at least 10 to 15 steps.

4. Step-up

Instructions:

Place a box in front of you. Choose a box that is sturdy and hard.

Keep your feet together, lift your left foot, and keep it on the box. Make sure you are stable and balanced before moving to the next step.

Now lift your right foot and keep it on the box, bringing both the legs together.

Lower your left foot first, and then bring your right foot down to the floor.

Continue doing it at least 10 to 15 times.

5. Knee lifts

Instructions:

Sit on a chair with your arms on the sides.

Contract your left quads and lift your leg, so your thigh and knee are at least 3 inches off the seat.

Hold for a few seconds. Slowly lower your leg.

Do this exercise 8 to 10 times and keep switching legs.

6. Rock the boat

Instructions:

Stand upright and keep your feet at a hip distance.

Lift both your arms and straighten them out to your sides.

Now lift your right foot off the ground and bend your knee so that your heels reach the bottom.

Hold the position for 3 seconds and do the same on the other side.

Complete 5 reps on each side.

7. Pelvic tilt

Instructions:

Sit or stand, take a deep breath and then contract your buttocks.

Tilt your hips forward gently, and hold the position for 5 counts.

Tilt your hips back and again hold for 5 counts.

Repeat the move 10 to 12 times.

In addition to the above-discussed exercises, older adults can improve their health with other low-impact activities such as walking, yoga, tai chi, and swimming.

Takeaway

The best exercise is not something you feel comfortable doing, but it is something you enjoy and are likely to do every day. You should also make it a point to do any physical activity regularly, be it a 15-minute walk or half an hour of swimming. Just keep moving your body, and don't be sedentary.

You can also work with a certified fitness trainer or a physical therapist to create a customized fitness plan depending on your lifestyle, ongoing health conditions, and physical preferences. This way, you'll be more likely to be consistent with your exercises.

Furthermore, make sure to have a nutritious diet to help support a healthy weight. Also, before starting any workout routine or making any changes to your diet, you should consult a doctor to determine if everything is safe for you.

