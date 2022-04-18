7 Benefits of Chia Seeds for Your Skin

Chia seeds have emerged as a popular superfood in the health industry. They have become a staple ingredient in yogurt, smoothies, snack bars, shakes, and other dessert items.

Chia seeds are extracted from Salvia Hispanica, a flowering plant known for developing a gel-like texture when soaked in liquid.

These seeds are considered a nutritional powerhouse, as they are packed with protein, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, zinc, iron, unsaturated fats, and magnesium.

These nutrients improve digestion, balance blood sugar levels, promote bone strength, and also offer some amazing benefits to hair and skin.

Yes, you heard it right! Including chia seeds in your everyday diet offers some wonderful benefits to your skin.

How chia seeds can do wonders for your skin

1) Hydrate the skin

Regular chia seed consumption can boost hydration in your body (Image via Andrea Piacquadio/pexels)

Chia seeds are rich in fiber content, which means they absorb and retain water. This quality makes them a powerful hydrator and an amazing component to ensure that your skin doesn’t get dry and parched, especially during the summer months.

Similar to aloe vera gel, chia seed gel is also very moisturizing and hydrating for the skin.

2) Minimizes skin damage by free radicals

Regular chia seed consumption can help you minimize sun damage. (Omage via Fleur Kaan/Unsplash)

Since chia seeds have large amounts of antioxidants, they help fight against free radical damage caused by harmful UV rays.

The antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids present in these seeds help prevent age-related skin issues like fine lines and wrinkles. They also enhance collagen production.

Applying chia seed-based products and regularly consuming the seeds themselves help reverse any sun damage to the skin.

3) Helps in exfoliating the skin

Acts as a great skin exfoliator (Image via engin akyurt/Unsplash)

Chia seeds are a great exfoliator for the skin, as their mild texture is good for scrubbing and removing dead skin cells.

These seeds are great exfoliators for all skin types and help remove dirt and sebum from your skin.

4) Prevents and soothes skin inflammation

Soothes inflammation and makes skin clear. (Image via Kim Carpenter/Unsplash)

Chia seeds have cooling components that help to soothe skin inflammation and keep the skin clear.

Most types of skin issues develop due to inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties of chia seeds ensure your skin is protected from all types of inflammation and irritation.

Moreover, the omega fatty acids in these seeds prevent itching and keep your skin tissues moisturized and hydrated.

5) Prevents pimples

Prevent pimples and acne-causing bacteria. (Image via Autumn Goodman/Unsplash)

Chia seeds are rich in zinc, which helps fight against pimple-causing bacteria and soothes acne-irritated skin.

The fiber content in these seeds helps removes excess oil from the skin, and the protein repairs the damaged skin cells and beautifies the skin.

6) Gives you glowing and clear skin

Regular chia seed consumption promotes glowing skin. (Image via Nick Arnot/Unsplash)

Regular chia seed consumption helps boost the elasticity of your skin and gives you a glowing and clear skin texture.

This is due to the nutrients that are present in these seeds, such as vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, potassium, and folates.

7) Works as a building block for the skin

Chia seeds are loaded with fatty and amino acids that help grow and repair our bodies. They are also a complete and best source of protein.

All this together repairs our muscles, blood cells, and tissues while also promoting the production of collagen, which gives us healthier and glowing skin.

How to include chia seeds in your daily diet

One of the best ways to add chia seeds to your everyday diet is to add them to your water and consume them throughout the day. You can also add them to your smoothies, fruit bowls, and other desserts or beverage items.

Besides these, you can also apply chia seed-based gel or face pack on your skin for hydration and glow.

Summary

When it comes to healthy skin, the benefits of chia seeds are endless. Since they are loaded with vital nutrients and vitamins, these seeds can be a magical solution to any skin problem, be it acne, pigmentation, or dryness.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh