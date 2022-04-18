7 benefits of turmeric for your skin

People have been using turmeric for over hundreds of years because this effective spice has some amazing healing properties as well as cosmetic benefits. This yellow-coloured spice is mainly related to ginger and is easily available as a staple ground spice and in plenty of cosmetic and dermatology products.

Turmeric, also known as Curcuma Long, is considered a magical powder for its medicinal and cosmetic benefits. Curcumin, the antioxidant present in turmeric, has several time-tested uses and is also the component that gives this ground spice its yellow-orange colour. Known as the most effective spice of all, turmeric is created from the Curcuma Zedoaria plant, which is native to Southeast Asia.

The healing properties of this powder are plenty, including anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, antiviral, antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic, among others.

When it comes to skin benefits, turmeric has a lot to offer. From healing acne scars to preventing wrinkles and fine lines, turmeric is beneficial for your skin in many ways. Here are some of them:

#1 Turmeric can make your skin glow

Turmeric has antioxidant properties, which help provide lustre and glow to your skin. It also rejuvenates your skin by removing dead cells and bringing out your skin’s natural shine.

Add small amounts of turmeric, honey and yogurt to a bowl, mix them and apply to your skin. Once dried, wash it off and pat dry. This DIY is easy and quick, and you’ll get a natural glow on your skin.

#2 Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties

Inflammation is the root cause of many skin issues, including acne, wrinkles, eczema and pigmentation.

To keep your skin away from all these issues, it’s important to prevent skin inflammation. The best way to do that is to use topicals like turmeric, as its anti-inflammatory properties block the inflammatory pathway and keep skin problems at bay.

#3 Turmeric brightens the skin

It brightens and improves skin texture.(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via pexels)

Thanks to turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it helps brighten skin tone and fades away dark spots. Hyperpigmentation and dark spots occur due to inflammation. The combination of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in turmeric helps provide relief to the skin and brighten it.

#4 Turmeric prevents and treats psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin issue that causes skin cells to grow on each other, leading to patches that are susceptible to bleeding, drying and cracking. The primary compound in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory enzymes that prevents such cell production and prevent these patches.

Various studies have shown that oral and topical use of turmeric can reduce symptoms of psoriasis by 10 to 12 weeks.

#5 Turmeric helps reduce acne scars

Turmeric helps reduce acne scars and makes the skin clear.(Photo by chris howard via pexels)

If you want to fade away those acne scars, using a turmeric face mask can be quite beneficial. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help cleanse your pores and soothe your acne-prone skin, preventing acne breakouts.

#6 Turmeric is beneficial against sun damage and premature ageing

Turmeric prevents your skin from harmful UV rays. (Photo by Pixabay via pexels)

Sun damage can cause severe skin issues, including sunburn, fine lines, skin cancer, wrinkles and more. Using turmeric can help prevent or reduce these.

The antioxidants present in turmeric prevent free radicals like UV rays and pollution from damaging your skin, keeping it supple and soft. Moreover, they also stop the enzyme elastase, which prevents the skin’s ability to build elastin - the primary component that gives structure to your skin.

#7 Turmeric may help cure other skin conditions

Along with the benefits discussed above, turmeric may also be useful in treating:

Dry skin

Stretch marks

Vitiligo

Skin cancer

Scleroderma.

How to use turmeric for your skin?

To get the most out of this effective spice, it is important to use it in the right way. There are various ways to use turmeric in your skincare routine:

#1 DIY face mask

You can make a quick DIY turmeric mask at home and pamper your skin with this natural ingredient. We recommend mixing turmeric with yogurt, as it is full of probiotics. Mix both the ingredients; make a thick paste, and apply it evenly to your skin. Wash it off with lukewarm water, and don’t forget to apply a moisturiser.

#2 A quick spot treatment

If you have acne-prone skin, you may use turmeric as a spot treatment to calm down the redness. Mix small amounts of aloe vera gel and turmeric powder and apply to the acne affected area. Leave it on for ten minutes; wash it, and put on a good moisturiser.

#3 Golden milk

This cold or hot drink can be made by simply combining turmeric powder with milk of your choice. You may also add other flavour-boosting items such as cinnamon, black pepper or honey. This delicious gold drink can improve your skin from the inside.

Summary

If you are looking for a natural skincare remedy, look no further than turmeric. It's a one-stop solution to all your skin issues. However, when applied, it can temporarily leave a yellow colour or stain on the skin, which is usual. However, if you are allergic, be cautious, as it can cause redness, irritation or swelling. Also, do not apply turmeric if you are allergic to this spice in food.

