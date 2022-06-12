7 Best Ankle Sprain Rehab Exercises to Help You Quickly Get Back on Your Feet

If you have suffered a foot or ankle injury, you may be concerned about losing ground and falling behind on your fitness goals. One of the worst things you can do post-injury is to neglect your exercise routine.

While you may not be able to resume your workouts using the same equipment or amounts of resistance as you did before your accident, there are several exercises that can help you regain strength and flexibility while also reducing chances of ankle sprain.

Best Ankle Sprain Rehab Exercises for Your Feet

The following ankle sprain exercises are to be done three times per day. They primarily stretch your tendons and ligaments in order to increase the range of motion of the damaged joints.

1) Ankle Pump-Up

When paired with standardized care, static stretching has been demonstrated to enhance upward movement of the foot, or ankle dorsiflexion. This ankle sprain exercise develops the muscles in the front of your lower leg and increases ankle dorsiflexion (upward movement of the foot) in the shin.

Attempt to touch your toes to the front of your shin by pointing your toes upward.

Maintain consistent tension in this posture for 30 seconds.

Release.

For each leg, repeat 5-6 times.

2) Ankle Pump Down

This exercise strengthens the muscles at the rear of your lower thigh while increasing ankle plantarflexion (downward movement of the foot) in the calf. Stretching the calf muscle has been shown to help with ankle plantarflexion. This ankle sprain exercise can be done seated or standing while gripping a wall or counter.

To stretch your calves:

Point your toes downward as far as you can.

At the rear of your leg, you should feel your calf muscles flex.

Hold this position for 30 seconds while maintaining constant tension. Release.

Repeat 5-6 times for each leg.

3) Bent Knee Wall Stretch

This exercise primarily stretches the soleus muscle on the inside of the calf, which is especially beneficial for disused muscle atrophy repair.

Stand in front of a wall and lean into it for balance.

Put one foot behind you, the other in front and then keep your knees slightly bent so that both heels are on the floor.

Now press your hips forward and feel a stretch along the back of your calf. Hold for 30 seconds, keeping the tension.

4) Toe Raises

This workout strengthens the muscles in your toes and calf. As you gain strength, you can go to single-leg toe lifts, putting additional weight on each leg.

To execute this:

For balance, hold a wall or a counter.

Rise up onto your tiptoes as far as you can without experiencing pain.

Maintain the strain in the posture for 10 seconds.

Release.

Start off with three sets of ten exercises and gradually build up to three sets of thirty.

5) Plantar Fascia Massage

This ankle sprain exercise massages the plantar fascia directly (the thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes). This is an excellent treatment for plantar fasciitis, a common chronic illness characterized by fibrous tissue inflammation.

To begin:

Place both feet flat on the floor and sit in a chair.

Pull one foot back using your hands until the foot is fully dorsiflexed.

You should feel tension but no pain.

Massage the bottom of your foot immediately in front of the heel with your other hand for 10 minutes three times per day.

6) Ice Bottle Massage

This is an excellent activity for de-stressing. Fill a plastic container (such as a throwaway 32-ounce sports drink bottle) with water and freeze it overnight to prepare.

To round out your workout, do the following:

The frozen water bottle should be placed on the floor.

Three times a day, roll your foot over it for five minutes. Keep your foot moving; don't stop and let the bottle sit in one place.

Place a kitchen towel between the bottle and your foot if the cold is bothering you.

7) Towel Calf Stretch

This ankle sprain exercise is safe and successfully increases ankle dorsiflexion while also stretching the calf muscles. If you're having problems sitting up straight on the floor, lean against a wall for support or place a cushion beneath your buttocks to raise your hips.

Keep your knees straight and sit comfortably on the floor.

Pull the back of a towel around your foot until you feel a concerted stretch in your calf muscle.

For 30 seconds, stay in this position.

Start with three sets of ten exercises on each leg and work your way up to three sets of thirty.

Bottom Line

The best ankle sprain rehab exercises will vary from patient to patient and with each person's unique circumstances. An ankle sprain program must be developed by a specialist in order to have the most positive outcome.

It's best to see your doctor, who will provide you with expert care and advice based on your health profile as well as their expertise and experience.

