For years, Jake Steinfeld has been breaking boundaries by using his unique approach to personal fitness to build a successful business. Over the course of his long career, he has become a household name and best-selling author.

He's known as the 'Fitness King' and has been recognised as one of the top personal trainers in the United States. If he has been your inspiration, and you want to build your biceps like Steinfield's, you'll need to work your forearms and brachialis.

How to Get Strong Biceps Like Jake Steinfeld with Barbell Exercises?

Here's a look at 7 best barbell exercises to get strong biceps like Jake Steinfeld:

1) Barbell Curl

If you want to bulk up your shoulders like Jake Steinfeld, the barbell curl, a classic biceps-builder, is strongly recommended. When performed properly, this exercise for the biceps can significantly increase the size and strength of the entire muscle.

To perform Barbell Curl:

Underhand grip slightly broader than the shoulders is the best way to hold a barbell.

Pull the shoulders back into the socket while keeping your chest up and your shoulder blades close together to show off your front biceps.

Under the shoulder joint or slightly in front by the ribs is where the elbows should be located.

Biceps should be used to curl the barbell up, and the body should not sag forward.

2) Chin-up

With just a pull-up bar, the chin-up is a bodyweight exercise that can significantly increase the biceps (and back) muscular mass. The biceps are typically exposed to loads heavier than one can lift with a barbell, as the lifter pulls their own bodyweight.

To do Chin-ups:

Hold your hands out in front of you, shoulder-width apart or slightly wider, palms facing you while you dangle from a bar.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and raise your body up till your chin is at or above the bar.

Do not allow your body fold inward.

3) Reverse Barbell Curl

One of the best barbell bicep workouts is the reverse grip bicep curl, as it works your biceps as well as your brachialis and brachioradialis muscles. That lifts your shoulders more than usual, similar to Jake Steinfeld's.

To do this exercise:

Put the right amount of weight on the bar.

With an overhand grip, take hold of the barbell, and place it in front of your thighs.

Shift the bar in a shoulder-in direction.

Lift till your biceps are firmly contacted by the tops of your forearms.

At the end of each rep, pause briefly.

Bring the bar back down gradually till your elbows are fully extended.

4) Barbell Drag Curls

Barbell Drag Curls are a classic bodybuilding exercise many lifters continue to improve on. Drag curls, as opposed to conventional curls, help to develop superior bicep peaks by highlighting the sometimes overlooked long head of the biceps.

To do this move:

Fill a bar with the appropriate amount of weight.

Supine your shoulders, and grasp the barbell at shoulder width.

Drag the bar up your body while it rests against your thighs by angling your forearms toward your biceps and letting your elbows droop behind your chest.

The bar should be raised till your biceps are fully contracted.

At the end of the rep, pause and gradually let the contraction go.

As soon as your arms are locked out, lower the weight.

5) Preacher Curl

For beginners who are still learning the proper lifting technique, the Barbell Preacher Curl is the best move to develop shoulders similar to Jake Steinfeld's. This exercise is beneficial for expert lifters who want to isolate their biceps as much as possible to maximise their arm growth.

To do the Preacher Curl:

Grab the bar while seated on the preacher's chair.

With your underhands at shoulder width, hold the bar.

Place your arms firmly against the pad's sloping side.

Turn the weight towards the direction of your shoulders.

Continue curling till your forearms' backs bump up against your biceps.

Hold the contraction for a brief minute, and slowly reduce the weight till your elbows are fully extended.

6) Barbell Hammer Curl

Barbell Hammer Curls are the most distinct barbell biceps exercises available, as they target a variety of muscles. Building the brachialis can make your forearms resemble Jake Steinfeld biceps, while strengthening the brachioradialis will help give you thicker biceps.

To do the Hammer Curl:

Hold the bar in front of your thighs with a neutral grip, and turn the bar in a chest-inward motion.

As your biceps and forearms come into touch with one another, squeeze them together.

After a brief period of holding the contraction, carefully lower the bar back down till your elbows are completely locked out.

7) Barbell Spider Curl

Make sure to perform the Barbell Spider Curl in your next workout if you have access to a bar, a bench and some weights and want to experience the best bicep pump of your life. This spider curl helps you develop biceps like Jake Steinfeld's.

To do Spider Curls:

Your chest should be pressed firmly into the back pad as you lay backwards against the bench.

Reach down, and take the bar with a supinated grip at shoulder width.

Curl the bar toward your shoulders without moving your elbows.

Continue to lift till your biceps are firmly pressed up against by the undersides of your forearms.

Hold the contraction for a second while contracting your biceps.

Should you add barbell bicep curl variations to your workouts? Yes, if you want to develop big biceps like Jake Steinfeld's. Barbell curls can be great if you use them in moderation, but if not, they can lead to overtraining and injury.

So, keep training hard and smart so you can chase after your all-time greatest biceps gains.

