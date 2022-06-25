7 Best Benefits of Cross-Training for Runners

Runners seem to have it simple; put your favourite running shoes on, plug in your headphones, and set off to the horizon. Turns out, running isn’t the only thing there is to it.

There are ways to improve your performance as a runner. While strength training is helpful, there is another form of exercise that can improve your running: cross-training.

Cross-training is just what it is; a form of training to supplement your main one. Of late, runners have been taking up cross-training as a way to improve their performance. So how does cross-training benefit runners? Isn’t running enough?

Benefits of cross-training for runners

Let’s look at seven reasons why cross-training is beneficial for runners:

1) Improves cardiovascular endurance

An obvious benefit to cross-training is that it helps improve your stamina. Depending on which activity you choose to do, it can help boost your cardiovascular endurance, making it easier for you to run longer without running short of breath.

2) Improves muscular endurance

Not just cardio health, most runners report that their leg muscles get fatigued quickly while running. Cross-training helps condition your muscles to take on the extra load, together with the added tension of running for long periods.

3) Helps prevent injury

Regular training strengthens and conditions your muscles. That ensures they are strong enough to withstand additional pressure, significantly reducing the risk of injury. Moreover, it stretches out your muscles, making sure there is less room for cramping while running.

4) Facilitates rehabilitation

While regular practice of any sport is good, it’s important to take a break from routine once in a while. That allows your muscles to get the recovery they need and deserve. If proper rest is not given to your muscles, that can impair your performance.

5) Adds variety

No matter how much you love your sport, it can sometimes begin to feel monotonous. Adding cross-training to your routine is a productive way to keep it exciting and help you stick to your routine and goals. This is also a great way to explore other activities you might enjoy.

6) Enhances motivation

It’s not that cross-training only improves performance and keeps you motivated - it can also help you appreciate running more.

Taking days away from a sport to make time for another can help you enjoy your main sport even more whenever you get around to doing it. The better performance is just a bonus.

7) Active recovery

Yes, some of us get totally bummed as runners when we have to bring ourselves to take a day off. Cross-training is a great way to ensure your recovery days are active as well, so you’re constantly moving while allowing your body to rehab.

If you’re a runner looking to add variety, or simply improve your performance while running, you might want to turn to cross-training.

There’s lots of exercises out there you can do aside from your regular running, and you never know when you might find your next favourite activity. Give your body the recovery it needs by keeping it active. Be safe; train regularly, and show up.

